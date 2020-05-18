Log in
BAE Systems : Awarded $26.7 Million for Modification and Installation of Electronic Countermeasures Aboard KC-130J Aircraft

05/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s (NAWCAD) Aircraft Prototyping Systems Division has awarded BAE Systems a prime position on a $26.7 million task order to install, integrate, and test the Department of the Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system on KC-130J aerial transport and refueling aircraft. The DoN LAIRCM advanced missile warning system improves aircraft capability and survivability by countering advanced infrared missile system threats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005382/en/

BAE Systems, Inc. was awarded a prime position on a $26.7 million task order by the U.S. Navy for installing, integrating, and testing the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system on KC-130J aircraft. (Photo: BAE Systems)

“We understand how vital the KC-130J is to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps and the enhanced capability the DoN LAIRCM system brings to the fight,” said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air Force Solutions. “With more than 40 years of experience managing complex aircraft modernization and sustainment programs, we’re excited that NAWCAD has entrusted us to integrate this system onto their aircraft to ensure the safety of the aircrews and protect this vital capability.”

The BAE Systems turnkey solution provides program management, inventory control, engineering support, installation, and system testing of the DoN LAIRCM upgrade. Aircraft maintenance and support activities will also be provided as required. This is the second task order awarded to BAE Systems under the Prototyping and Limited Production indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract. The DoN LAIRCM installation will be performed on up to 19 KC-130J aircraft over the next five years; the work will take place in Crestview, Florida in partnership with Vertex Aerospace Aircraft Integration & Sustainment (AIS) Division.

“The program office looks forward to working with BAE Systems on the DoN LAIRCM installations,” said CAPT Steven Nassau, program manager for Naval Air Systems Command’s PMA-207. “This competitive award will allow the Marine Corps to move from government depot installation to industry without a gap in services. It is a great reflection on the dedication of the KC-130J Mission Systems Team and the contracts office. It also speaks to the flexibility of both the Navy and industry.”

BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector has extensive experience in advanced aircraft engineering, fabrication, installation, modification, systems integration, and logistics support, and has performed more than 200 separate complex modification programs involving over 2,200 aircraft. The BAE Systems and Vertex AIS team have installed Directional Infrared Countermeasures and DoN LAIRCM systems for the U.S. Air Force and foreign military customers under previous contracts.


© Business Wire 2020
