BAE Systems, Inc. : Announces Recent Appointments to Senior Leadership Team

07/18/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Today BAE Systems, Inc. announced three appointments to its senior leadership team, including Alice Eldridge as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, Travis Garriss as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO), and Leslie Jelalian as senior vice president of Strategy & Corporate Development.

“Alice, Travis and Leslie each bring extensive experience and deep expertise to our leadership team in their respective positions,” said BAE Systems, Inc. President and COO Tom Arseneault. “They will provide important counsel to the company as we build on our market-leading positions across a wide portfolio of products and services.”

Alice Eldridge succeeds Ian Graham, who departed the company in May, as senior vice president and general counsel. In addition to her role as general counsel, Eldridge has been appointed to the BAE Systems, Inc. Board of Directors and will serve as the board secretary.

She previously served as chief counsel for the company’s Platforms and Services sector. Before joining BAE Systems in 2012, Alice led the legal teams for multiple divisions at Lockheed Martin Corporation, where she was also vice president of Ethics and Business Conduct. Early in her career, she worked as an associate with two D.C. law firms in their government contracting practices. Alice earned her bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Vermont at Burlington, and she holds a Juris Doctor degree with honors from the George Washington University, National Law Center in Washington, D.C.

In the newly created position of senior vice president and CIO, Travis Garriss will lead efforts to invest in and maintain critical systems to meet the company’s expanding high-technology requirements, while preserving strong information security and governance. Travis most recently served as CIO and vice president of User and Functional Enablement at Honeywell. Prior to joining Honeywell in 2007, Garriss spent time at DHL and ran a consulting firm specializing in Internet services and network security for public service, communications, and other clients. He holds a bachelor's degree from Excelsior College.

Leslie Jelalian will fill a restructured role as senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development, focused on pursuing strategic growth through domestic and international business opportunities and identifying key initiatives to strengthen BAE Systems’ portfolio with appropriate acquisitions, divestitures, and organic investments. Since joining BAE Systems in 1988, Leslie has served in a variety of leadership roles in engineering, program management, and strategy development. Most recently, she was vice president of Strategy and Planning for Electronic Systems, which followed her roles as vice president and general manager for the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Solutions business area and as vice president of Engineering for the Electronic Systems sector. Leslie earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and her master’s degree in Systems Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.


© Business Wire 2019
