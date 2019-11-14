Log in
BAE Systems Named Among 2019 “Top Workplaces” in Utah for Second Consecutive Year

11/14/2019 | 02:01pm EST

The Salt Lake Tribune has again named BAE Systems, Inc. as one of Utah’s “Top Workplaces.” The company was the only defense contractor to appear in the rankings, which are based on employee feedback.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005752/en/

BAE Systems, Inc. has been named one of Utah’s “Top Workplaces” by The Salt Lake Tribune for the second consecutive year. The company was the only defense contractor to appear in the rankings. The list is tabulated from anonymous employee surveys on categories including pay, benefits, flexibility, and training. (Graphic: The Salt Lake Tribune)

BAE Systems, Inc. has been named one of Utah's "Top Workplaces" by The Salt Lake Tribune for the second consecutive year. The company was the only defense contractor to appear in the rankings. The list is tabulated from anonymous employee surveys on categories including pay, benefits, flexibility, and training.

“Our employees are our strongest asset. We are delighted to have earned this honor from them for the second year running,” said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air Force Solutions business area.

The annual rankings, created with the consulting and employee research firm, Energage, are tabulated using anonymous feedback collected from surveyed employees. Nominations for the Top Workplaces program are open to Utah employers of all sizes and industries. Employees of nominated businesses must complete a survey ranking their respective employers across 24 unique categories, evaluating pay, benefits, flexibility, and training. The survey also reviews employee engagement, assesses employee opinions on corporate leadership and values, and appraises the significance of each company’s work.

The BAE Systems employees who participated in the survey primarily work at Hill Air Force Base in Northern Utah, as members of the company’s Air Force Solutions business. They are part of a contract team working to assist the U.S. Air Force in maintaining the readiness of its intercontinental ballistic missile defenses.

“Our team supports a significant part of our national security strategy,” said Rick Allen, director of Air Force Solutions Strategic Systems at BAE Systems. “Our people go to work every day knowing they are playing an important role in keeping our country safe, and improving the readiness of the U.S. Air Force.”

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carryout their missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve. Learn more about our exciting career opportunities in Utah and join our award winning team of professionals.


© Business Wire 2019
