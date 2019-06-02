BAE Systems Partners with UiPath to Expedite Machine Learning Adoption across the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities

BAE
Systems is a technology partner with robotic process automation
(RPA) leader, UiPath,
in developing suites of software robots that its customers can use to
automate high-volume, repetitive business processes.
“RPAs fuel machine learning tools by feeding them high volumes of
structured data necessary for it to begin learning and improving
automatically, without being programmed,” said Don
DeSanto, director of strategic partnerships for the BAE Systems
Intelligence & Security sector. “Human-machine teaming is the future of
technology, and RPAs serve as workforce multipliers that can be designed
to automate many common tasks performed in organizations every day.”
The tools allow human analysts to shift their attention to managing more
critical challenges. As part of this partnership, BAE Systems is also
working with UiPath to develop and embed new automation capabilities
within its Advanced Analytics Lab. The Lab transforms large volumes of
unstructured and semi-structured data into relevant and actionable
intelligence for its customers. RPAs are capable of searching, sorting,
and in some cases, processing large data sets to complete work that
currently takes employees hours to complete.
“UiPath’s RPA Platform is proven to deliver faster automation design and
deployment than competitors, and most customers see a return on
investment in as little as six months,” said Jim
Walker, Chief Technology Officer for the UiPath U.S. Federal
business. “The technology is completely scalable and can be used at the
server or enterprise levels, and can even be leveraged to enhance
business operations occurring in the cloud.”
BAE Systems is currently leveraging RPAs to drive process improvement
with its customers to increase automation, reduce operating costs and
create new efficiencies.
“We are transitioning RPA technology from traditional business processes
to automate intelligence analysis workflows, aligning to major
intelligence community augmented analytics initiatives,” said Manish
Parikh, chief technology officer of the BAE Systems Intelligence &
Security sector. “Working with UiPath, our analysts are laying the
foundation on which future augmented analytics capabilities will be
designed and integrated into government systems.”
You can learn more about how BAE Systems is integrating RPAs into its
mission workflows by seeing a demo June 2-5 in booth #625 at the 2019
GEOINT Symposium in San Antonio, Texas.
BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling
militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective
missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering,
integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and
cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national
security and those who serve.
