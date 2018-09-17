Log in
BAE Systems Unveils New Advanced Analytics Solution to Automate the Production and Protection of Sensitive U.S. Department of Defense Documentation

09/17/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

BAE Systems introduced Epiphany™, an innovative new information security and risk management framework (RMF) capability, today at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Maryland. Epiphany is a highly configurable solution that uses electronic workflows, centralized storage, and smart data optimization features to cut down on hours of labor and documentation and put enterprise data to work to solve agency challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005376/en/

BAE Systems unveiled Epiphany, a new information security and risk management framework backed by ad ...

BAE Systems unveiled Epiphany, a new information security and risk management framework backed by advanced analytics, to automate the production and protection of sensitive U.S. Department of Defense documentation at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)

Epiphany is both a process and secure information management solution capable of searching an organization’s historical data and automatically completing many standard compliance documents while safeguarding the processing, storing, and transmission of critical national security and weapon system information.

“After just a few minutes of answering common organizational process questions, Epiphany can begin automating an organization’s most complex and time consuming processes, including the completion of detailed regulatory paperwork,” said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air Force Solutions business. “The solution meets Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement security standards and is ready for use in stand-alone, cloud, or public facing environments.”

Epiphany’s detailed document repository stores all relevant project information to manage document version control, while tracking the status of all reviews and approvals in real-time. Epiphany’s customizable framework also features an easy to use workflow guide for creating new process document templates. Once these user-generated templates are added to Epiphany’s library, the completion of future reports using the new templates can also be automated using its built-in smart data capabilities.

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carryout their missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.


© Business Wire 2018
