BAE Systems Unveils New Advanced Analytics Solution to Automate the Production and Protection of Sensitive U.S. Department of Defense Documentation

BAE
Systems introduced Epiphany™, an innovative new information security
and risk management framework (RMF) capability, today at the Air Force
Association’s Air,
Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Maryland. Epiphany is
a highly configurable solution that uses electronic workflows,
centralized storage, and smart data optimization features to cut down on
hours of labor and documentation and put enterprise data to work to
solve agency challenges.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005376/en/
BAE Systems unveiled Epiphany, a new information security and risk management framework backed by advanced analytics, to automate the production and protection of sensitive U.S. Department of Defense documentation at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)
Epiphany is both a process and secure information management solution
capable of searching an organization’s historical data and automatically
completing many standard compliance documents while safeguarding the
processing, storing, and transmission of critical national security and
weapon system information.
“After just a few minutes of answering common organizational process
questions, Epiphany can begin automating an organization’s most complex
and time consuming processes, including the completion of detailed
regulatory paperwork,” said Pete
Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air
Force Solutions business. “The solution meets Defense Federal
Acquisition Regulation Supplement security standards and is ready for
use in stand-alone, cloud, or public facing environments.”
Epiphany’s detailed document repository stores all relevant project
information to manage document version control, while tracking the
status of all reviews and approvals in real-time. Epiphany’s
customizable framework also features an easy to use workflow guide for
creating new process document templates. Once these user-generated
templates are added to Epiphany’s library, the completion of future
reports using the new templates can also be automated using its built-in
smart data capabilities.
BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling
militaries and governments to successfully carryout their missions. The
company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and
sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.
BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those
who serve.
