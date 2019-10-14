Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BAE Systems Unveils Robotic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle at AUSA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 10:24am EDT

BAE Systems debuted its Robotic Technology Demonstrator (RTD) representing leap-ahead advancements for unmanned combat vehicles today at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition. The RTD prototype showcases advanced capabilities and is adaptable for future weapon systems, sensors and other payloads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005446/en/

BAE Systems Unveils Robotic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle at AUSA (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)

BAE Systems Unveils Robotic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle at AUSA (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)

The RTD features autonomous mobility to help keep soldiers out of harm’s way, a Hybrid Electric Drive for fuel efficiency, a 30 mm remote weapons station, a suite of sensors for 360-degree situational awareness and surveillance, composite rubber track system, and a small legged robot for reconnaissance missions among other key new technologies. The demonstrator reflects BAE Systems’ commitment to investing in the future of Army warfighting capabilities and the soldier.

“The Robotic Technology Demonstrator is designed as a ‘rolling lab’ to integrate emerging autonomy and lethality technologies for testing. The electrical infrastructure, advanced optics, and software that have been integrated onto this highly reliable and robust chassis provides the foundation for truly game-changing battlefield capability,” said James Miller, director for business development at BAE Systems Combat Vehicles. “BAE Systems built this demonstrator to help us determine the best way to mitigate risk for our soldiers while increasing their lethality.”

The RTD technologies include sensors with true 360-degree situational awareness to include long-wave infrared imaging, signal processing and video distribution. It also includes a tethered unmanned aerial system to support situational awareness and reconnaissance.

The RTD prototype leverages decades of BAE Systems expertise in the design and development of combat vehicles, as well as advanced electronic systems. BAE Systems is a world leader in tracked and wheeled combat vehicles, including Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, personnel carriers, and amphibious vehicles.

Visit BAE Systems to view the Robotic Technology Demonstrator at AUSA, booth number 6343 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Oct. 14-16.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aREALPAGE : Top 10 Student Housing Leader Signs With RealPage Following Software Review
BU
11:03aPPG : Partners With United Way to Complete 9 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Projects for Day of Caring in Greater Pittsburgh
BU
11:03aMOELIS & COMPANY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on October 30, 2019
BU
11:03aFranklin Templeton and EvoNexus Create Silicon Valley's Newest Fintech Incubator
BU
11:03aCOMPOUND PHOTONICS : and Plessey Semiconductors Partner to Deliver Industry Leading MicroLED Display Solutions for AR/MR Applications
BU
11:02aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub, Inc.
BU
11:02aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc.
BU
11:02aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Overstock.com, Inc.
BU
11:02aMatthew G. Cummings, P.E., M.ASCE, T.Y. Lin International Group President and CEO, Honored with 2019 ASCE John I. Parcel-Leif J. Sverdrup Civil Engineering Management Award
BU
11:02aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants more talks before signing Trump's 'Phase 1' deal - Bloomberg
2SOPHOS LTD : SOPHOS : Offer for Sophos Group PLC
3WTO clears U.S. to target EU goods with tariffs over Airbus
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australian Banks Face Mortgage Pricing Probe
5EQUINOR ASA : Aker BP shares fall after third quarter output miss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group