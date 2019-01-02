Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BAE Systems to Modernize USS Shoup Under $78 Million Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 03:03pm CET

BAE Systems has received a $78.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of USS Shoup (DDG 86), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (DDG). The value of the competitively awarded contract could reach $87.6 million if all options are exercised.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005172/en/

BAE Systems will perform maintenance and modernization work on the USS Shoup.(Photo:BAE Systems)

BAE Systems will perform maintenance and modernization work on the USS Shoup.(Photo:BAE Systems)

“The Shoup availability is a large, complex repair job,” said David M. Thomas Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ San Diego Ship Repair. “Our team is experienced with the DDG class and ready to get to work to ready the Shoup for service in the fleet for many years to come.”

Under the depot maintenance availability contract awarded, BAE Systems will dry-dock the ship, perform underwater hull preservation work, upgrade the ship’s Aegis combat system and its command and control equipment, and rehabilitate crew habitability spaces. The work is expected to begin in March 2019 and be completed in May 2020.

The USS Shoup is the 36th ship in the Arleigh Burke class and was commissioned in June 2002. The ship is named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and former Commandant of the Marine Corps General David M. Shoup.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates four full-service shipyards in California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, eight dry-docks/railways, and significant pier space and ship support services.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pVELAN INC. : Announcement
AQ
03:43pORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. :  Updated Release to Clarify Timing of Presentation
GL
03:41pCambrex Completes Acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions
GL
03:41pGlobal Anionic Surfactants Market 2018-2022| Rising Demand for Anionic Surfactants in Niche Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:40pGlobal Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market 2018-2022| Key Insights| Technavio
BU
03:40pThe American Oncology Network, LLC Welcomes Zangmeister Cancer Center in Ohio
GL
03:39pKINDRED : Exchange rates for the fourth quarter of 2018
PU
03:39pDATA ALERT - SOLVED : Access to SFTP server interrupted, Final Settlement Prices amended
PU
03:39pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 02/01/2019 > >
PU
03:39pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Employee benefit trust purchase of employee shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
5TESLA : TESLA : shares dive after Model 3 delivery falls short of estimates, cuts prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.