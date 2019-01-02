BAE Systems to Modernize USS Shoup Under $78 Million Contract

BAE Systems has received a $78.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for
the maintenance and modernization of USS Shoup (DDG 86), an Arleigh
Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (DDG). The value of the
competitively awarded contract could reach $87.6 million if all options
are exercised.
BAE Systems will perform maintenance and modernization work on the USS Shoup.(Photo:BAE Systems)
“The Shoup availability is a large, complex repair job,” said David M.
Thomas Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ San Diego
Ship Repair. “Our team is experienced with the DDG class and ready to
get to work to ready the Shoup for service in the fleet for many years
to come.”
Under the depot maintenance availability contract awarded, BAE Systems
will dry-dock the ship, perform underwater hull preservation work,
upgrade the ship’s Aegis combat system and its command and control
equipment, and rehabilitate crew habitability spaces. The work is
expected to begin in March 2019 and be completed in May 2020.
The USS Shoup is the 36th ship in the Arleigh Burke class and was
commissioned in June 2002. The ship is named in honor of Medal of Honor
recipient and former Commandant of the Marine Corps General David M.
Shoup.
BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance,
modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other
government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company
operates four full-service shipyards in California, Florida, Hawaii, and
Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, eight
dry-docks/railways, and significant pier space and ship support services.
