BAE Systems to Open New Innovation Hub at the Georgia Cyber Center

BAE
Systems intends to sign a lease to open an office at the new Georgia
Cyber Center to grow its presence in Augusta. The company values the
area’s highly skilled workforce and proximity to key customers. Located
on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation in downtown Augusta, the campus
is home to both commercial cyber companies and a number of cybersecurity
and technology training programs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005721/en/
BAE Systems announces a new innovation hub to attract the next generation of cloud, artificial intelligence, and cyber security experts at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Georgia. (Architectural rendering of the Georgia Cyber Center's main entrance.) (Photo: BAE Systems)
“We currently have more than 400 employees providing advanced analytics
and information assurance mission support in the Fort Gordon/Augusta
market and we are continuing to grow,” said Peder Jungck, vice president
and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business.
“The Georgia Cyber Center will help us expand our footprint in the
region, while providing us with a new hub to attract the next generation
of cloud, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity experts our nation
needs.”
The Center is the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility
by a state government to date. It is home to several cybersecurity
certificate, undergraduate- and graduate-level programs offered by Augusta
University and Augusta
Technical College. The facility also hosts the Georgia
Cyber Range, the Georgia
Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, and a number of
innovation focused incubation and accelerator programs offered by theClubhou.se,
an Augusta technology non-profit. The diversity of the Center’s tenants
reflects an unprecedented partnership among academia, state and federal
government, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector.
“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and we applaud Georgia’s
commitment to attracting, training, and growing our nation’s
cybersecurity workforce,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general
manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “Sharing
a campus with students creates tremendous opportunities for
collaboration, mentoring, and internships that you will not find
anywhere else.”
BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling
militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective
missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering,
integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and
cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national
security and those who serve. Click
here to learn more about career opportunities in the Fort
Gordon/Augusta, Georgia area.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005721/en/