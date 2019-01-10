BAE Systems to Open New Innovation Hub at the Georgia Cyber Center

BAE Systems intends to sign a lease to open an office at the new Georgia Cyber Center to grow its presence in Augusta. The company values the area’s highly skilled workforce and proximity to key customers. Located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation in downtown Augusta, the campus is home to both commercial cyber companies and a number of cybersecurity and technology training programs.

BAE Systems announces a new innovation hub to attract the next generation of cloud, artificial intelligence, and cyber security experts at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Georgia. (Architectural rendering of the Georgia Cyber Center's main entrance.) (Photo: BAE Systems)

“We currently have more than 400 employees providing advanced analytics and information assurance mission support in the Fort Gordon/Augusta market and we are continuing to grow,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. “The Georgia Cyber Center will help us expand our footprint in the region, while providing us with a new hub to attract the next generation of cloud, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity experts our nation needs.”

The Center is the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility by a state government to date. It is home to several cybersecurity certificate, undergraduate- and graduate-level programs offered by Augusta University and Augusta Technical College. The facility also hosts the Georgia Cyber Range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, and a number of innovation focused incubation and accelerator programs offered by theClubhou.se, an Augusta technology non-profit. The diversity of the Center’s tenants reflects an unprecedented partnership among academia, state and federal government, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and we applaud Georgia’s commitment to attracting, training, and growing our nation’s cybersecurity workforce,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “Sharing a campus with students creates tremendous opportunities for collaboration, mentoring, and internships that you will not find anywhere else.”

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve. Click here to learn more about career opportunities in the Fort Gordon/Augusta, Georgia area.

