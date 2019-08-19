BAI : Announces 2019 Global Innovation Award Finalists

BAI announced the finalists for the 2019 BAI Global Innovation Awards, the industry’s most prestigious awards program that celebrates transformative solutions in the financial services industry worldwide.

Now in its ninth year, the BAI Global Innovation Awards recognizes leading financial services organizations on a global scale. Through hundreds of applications, the Innovation Circle, a panel of global financial services innovation leaders who thoroughly review each application, determined the top submissions.

The judges weigh each innovation on originality and impact on consumers and the industry. This year’s finalists showcase what leading financial services innovators in all regions of the world are doing to deliver new value to customers and employees, as well as improve efficiencies and profitability for their organizations.

The 2019 BAI Global Innovation Awards finalists are:

Best Application of Advanced Technology in a Product or Service

Emirates NBD, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD Blockchain Center of Excellence for Payments

ISBANK, Istanbul, Turkey: AI Personal Assistant “Maxi”

Shenzhen OneConnect Smart Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai, China: FiMAX Trade Finance Blockchain Network

Yapı Kredi, Istanbul, Turkey: Financial Document Corrective Analysis

Business Model Innovation

CaixaBank S.A., Barcelona, Spain: Travel Marketplace

DenizBank, Istanbul, Turkey: DenizBank Banking as a Platform Initiative

KASIKORNBANK PCL, Bangkok, Thailand: K PLUS Loyalty Card Platform

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto, Canada: RBC Ventures

Human Capital Innovation

Alior Bank S.A., Warsaw, Poland: Smartphonisation

DenizBank, Istanbul, Turkey: Crowdfunding Platform, Fonosentez

HDFC Bank, Mumbai, India: Recruitment Hackathon

ISBANK, Istanbul, Turkey: Isbank Agile Atelier

Ping An Insurance, Shenzhen, China: AI Interview System

Innovation in Customer Experience

CaixaBank S.A., Barcelona, Spain: ATM Facial Recognition

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sydney, Australia: Customer Experience Transformation via AI

Emirates NBD, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Customer Experience Month

FNB Insurance, Johannesburg, South Africa: Claims Excellence

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, Hong Kong: i-Planner

Innovation in Marketing

CaixaBank S.A., Barcelona, Spain: imaginBank Agile Digital Marketing Room

Elevate Credit, Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.: Elevate Credit Campaign 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.: Momentum Campaign

ISBANK, Istanbul, Turkey: Maximum Gaming Esports Platform

Pelican State Credit Union, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S.: Pelican State of Mind

Innovation in Societal and Community Impact

Absa Group Limited, Johannesburg, South Africa: Kongola

BMO Harris Bank and Springfour, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.: BMO Harris - SpringFour Partnership

JUMO.WORLD, Cape Town, South Africa: JUMO.WORLD

Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig, Philippines: Project i2i

Innovative Accelerator or Incubator

Alior Bank S.A., Warsaw, Poland: RBL_START

Citi Ventures, D10X, San Francisco, California, U.S.: D10X

ISBANK, Istanbul, Turkey: Workup Entrepreneurship Program

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto, Canada: RBC Reach

Woodforest National Bank, The Woodlands, Texas, U.S.: Woodforest Foundry

Innovative Touchpoints and Connected Experiences

Aviva, Warsaw, Poland: Automated Claims Resolution Platform

mBank S.A., Warsaw, Poland: Omni-channeling Asynchronous Chat

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto, Canada: DRIVE by RBC Ventures

Internal Process Innovation

Alior Bank S.A., Warsaw, Poland: Smart Operations

CommunityAmerica Financial Solutions, LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, U.S.: Dash360

D10X, Citi, London, United Kingdom: Proxymity

HDFC Bank, Mumbai, India: AI as a Service

PKO Bank Polski, Warsaw, Poland: x-Platform

RegTech Innovation

Hummingbird Regtech Inc, Walnut, California, U.S.: Regtech Solution

Moody’s Analytics, San Francisco, California, U.S.: RiskFoundation™ Suite Hosted and Banking Cloud Solution

Shenzhen OneConnect Smart Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai, China: GAMMA Voiceprint Anti-fraud

TSYS, Columbus, Georgia, U.S.: Foresight Score

Yapı Kredi, Istanbul, Turkey: Digital Onboarding via Video Assistants

Congratulations to all the finalists of the BAI Global Innovation Awards. To learn more please visit BAIGlobalInnovations.com.

