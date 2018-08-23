BAI : Offers Comparative Analytics Market Level Comparative Analytics to Financial Services Organizations

BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, announced its Market Level Analysis research program, a comparative analytics program that identifies how financial institutions perform in specific markets relative to competitors in the area.

BAI developed its Market Level Analysis research program to help financial service leaders understand key performance drivers, compared to their peers, in certain regions and micro-regions. The data can be used in various ways, such as:

Forecast improvements related to sales and marketing efforts by recognizing areas with growth potential;

Capitalize on market opportunities in current and new regions;

Track growth and development when entering into a new market through metrics monitoring before, during and after implementation;

Establish branch level goals to stay competitive in the market

Identify how to efficiently balance product offerings by region; and more.

“BAI’s comparative analytics programs empower financial service leaders to understand their place in the market, assess which strategies are most effective and make educated decisions that drive the organization forward,” said Karl Dahlgren, managing director of BAI. “The Market Level Analysis program looks at this data at an even deeper, more granular level to give leaders the information they need to make a powerful impact in regional and micro-markets where they have the greatest potential for growth.”

BAI Market Level Analysis is available to financial institutions of all sizes that participate in BAI Consumer or Business Benchmarking programs. To learn more about using analytics to drive smart business decisions, attend BAI’s annual conference, BAI Beacon in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 9 – 11, 2018.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. We’re passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial services industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

About BAI’s Research

BAI provides trusted, in-depth comparative analytics, including benchmarking research on consumer, commercial and small business deposit performance, talent management, marketing spend and other strategic areas for U.S. banks. BAI’s comparative analytics provide meaningful comparisons and allow financial services leaders to better understand their position relative to others in the industry. In addition to comparative analytics, BAI conducts a variety of market research on industry trends and consumer behavior to help financial services leaders fully grasp today’s business dynamics and gain insight into the future. For more information, visit www.bai.org/research.

