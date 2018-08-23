BAI : Offers Comparative Analytics Market Level Comparative Analytics to Financial Services Organizations

BAI,
a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the financial
services industry’s most actionable insights, announced its Market Level
Analysis research program, a comparative analytics program that
identifies how financial institutions perform in specific markets
relative to competitors in the area.
BAI developed its Market Level Analysis research program to help
financial service leaders understand key performance drivers, compared
to their peers, in certain regions and micro-regions. The data can be
used in various ways, such as:
-
Forecast improvements related to sales and marketing efforts by
recognizing areas with growth potential;
-
Capitalize on market opportunities in current and new regions;
-
Track growth and development when entering into a new market through
metrics monitoring before, during and after implementation;
-
Establish branch level goals to stay competitive in the market
-
Identify how to efficiently balance product offerings by region; and
more.
“BAI’s comparative analytics programs empower financial service leaders
to understand their place in the market, assess which strategies are
most effective and make educated decisions that drive the organization
forward,” said Karl Dahlgren, managing director of BAI. “The Market
Level Analysis program looks at this data at an even deeper, more
granular level to give leaders the information they need to make a
powerful impact in regional and micro-markets where they have the
greatest potential for growth.”
BAI Market Level Analysis is available to financial institutions of all
sizes that participate in BAI Consumer or Business Benchmarking
programs. To learn more about using analytics to drive smart business
decisions, attend BAI’s annual conference, BAI
Beacon in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 9 – 11, 2018.
About BAI
As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial
services industry’s most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make
smart business decisions every day. We’re passionate about the trusted
information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and
confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial
services industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.
About BAI’s Research
BAI provides trusted, in-depth comparative analytics, including
benchmarking research on consumer, commercial and small business deposit
performance, talent management, marketing spend and other strategic
areas for U.S. banks. BAI’s comparative analytics provide meaningful
comparisons and allow financial services leaders to better understand
their position relative to others in the industry. In addition to
comparative analytics, BAI conducts a variety of market research on
industry trends and consumer behavior to help financial services leaders
fully grasp today’s business dynamics and gain insight into the future.
For more information, visit www.bai.org/research.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005207/en/