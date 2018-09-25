BAI : Selects Top Rising Talent for Its Emerging Leaders Network

BAI announced 100 young professionals have been selected to join the BAI Emerging Leaders Network, a highly selective professional development network dedicated to connecting and fostering the growth of future leaders who will drive positive change in the financial services industry.

The 2018 BAI Emerging Leaders were selected from a prominent pool of nominees for their career accomplishments, contributions to their organizations and the industry, aptitude for learning and high potential for growth. The BAI Emerging Leaders Network includes a diverse group of participants representing various types and sizes of financial services companies, including banks, credit unions and fintech companies.

“As the financial services industry continues to evolve, it is ever-important to foster the growth and development of top, young talent,” said James Burzotta, Executive Vice President of PNC Bank. “Opportunities like the BAI Emerging Leaders Network will help increase engagement, passion and dedication to the betterment of financial services with our next generation of leaders. As a mentor to this unique group, I am excited to see the energy and new ideas they bring to the table.”

“The BAI Emerging Leaders personify the potential that exists within our industry, and we look forward to developing and mentoring these leaders to help maximize their contributions to the financial services industry,” said Debbie Bianucci, President & CEO of BAI. “After careful consideration of each nominee, we are confident that the 2018 Emerging Leaders will play a key role in shaping the future of our industry.”

The full list of Emerging Leaders can be found here. To learn more about the BAI Emerging Leaders Network and its benefits, visit BAIBeacon.com.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. We’re passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial services industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005183/en/