BAI : Selects Top Rising Talent for Its Emerging Leaders Network

BAI
announced 100 young professionals have been selected to join the BAI
Emerging Leaders Network, a highly selective professional
development network dedicated to connecting and fostering the growth of
future leaders who will drive positive change in the financial services
industry.
The 2018 BAI Emerging Leaders were selected from a prominent pool of
nominees for their career accomplishments, contributions to their
organizations and the industry, aptitude for learning and high potential
for growth. The BAI Emerging Leaders Network includes a diverse group of
participants representing various types and sizes of financial services
companies, including banks, credit unions and fintech companies.
“As the financial services industry continues to evolve, it is
ever-important to foster the growth and development of top, young
talent,” said James Burzotta, Executive Vice President of PNC Bank.
“Opportunities like the BAI Emerging Leaders Network will help increase
engagement, passion and dedication to the betterment of financial
services with our next generation of leaders. As a mentor to this unique
group, I am excited to see the energy and new ideas they bring to the
table.”
“The BAI Emerging Leaders personify the potential that exists within our
industry, and we look forward to developing and mentoring these leaders
to help maximize their contributions to the financial services
industry,” said Debbie Bianucci, President & CEO of BAI. “After careful
consideration of each nominee, we are confident that the 2018 Emerging
Leaders will play a key role in shaping the future of our industry.”
