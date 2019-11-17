Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region

11/17/2019 | 11:25pm EST

Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
(source: Trade statistics released by the Ministry of Finance Japan)

Primary batteries

Export Total Alkaline Zinc carbon Silver oxide Lithium Others
Southeast Asia 1,349 102 8 467 660 112
Europe 574 1 0 68 313 192
North America 487 1 0 101 386 0
Others 93 1 0 0 92 0
Total 2,503 104 8 636 1,450 304
Import
Southeast Asia 1,710 1,165 152 2 356 36
Europe 173 0 0 5 29 139
North America 251 12 0 0 229 9
Others 2 0 0 0 2 0
Total 2,136 1,177 152 7 616 184

Secondary batteries

Export Total Lead-acid Nickel cadmium Nickel metal-hydride Lithium ion Others
Southeast Asia 13,784 433 36 1,780 4,942 6,594
Europe 9,934 395 16 5,212 2,799 1,512
North America 19,733 397 9 3,007 11,836 4,484
Central America 592 12 109 1 456 14
Others 542 75 1 380 85 0
Total 44,584 1,313 171 10,380 20,118 12,603
Import
Southeast Asia 13,766 2,403 49 304 10,568 442
Europe 801 471 52 9 238 30
North America 714 111 74 12 245 273
Central America 20 12 0 0 4 4
Others 13 0 0 4 6 3
Total 15,314 2,997 175 329 11,061 752

'Others' of the imports are divided into Nickel metal-hydride, Lithium ion and Others.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 04:24:00 UTC
