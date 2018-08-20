BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

Monthly battery sales statistics

(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)

June 2018 Accumulated total from January to June 2018 Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Total of all batteries 415,722 74,939 100% 103% 2,312,984 470,449 101% 111% Total of primary batteries 261,172 8,430 107% 106% 1,351,805 44,710 99% 96% Silver oxide batteries 71,178 999 84% 72% 373,293 5,588 88% 79% Alkaline batteries 98,077 4,076 139% 133% 479,853 20,180 109% 100% AA size - - - - - - - - AAA size - - - - - - - - Others 14,446 1,100 124% 132% 64,313 5,177 91% 96% Lithium batteries 91,917 3,355 103% 97% 498,659 18,942 101% 99% Total of secondary batteries 154,550 66,509 90% 102% 961,179 425,739 104% 112% Lead-acid batteries 2,497 14,965 97% 103% 15,734 93,715 100% 105% For vehicles 1,876 9,549 97% 103% 11,973 60,434 101% 108% Others 621 5,416 95% 102% 3,761 33,281 95% 100% Alkaline batteries 45,285 15,078 103% 101% 259,741 90,841 101% 101% Nickel metal-hydride batteries 41,866 14,533 103% 103% 236,150 86,170 100% 102% Other alkaline batteries 3,419 545 103% 69% 23,591 4,671 102% 86% Lithium-ion batteries 106,768 36,466 86% 103% 685,704 241,183 105% 120% EV 65,955 24,639 84% 105% 422,888 165,080 113% 129% Others 40,813 11,827 88% 98% 262,816 76,103 95% 105%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.

Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.

In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.

'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.

Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.