BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

08/20/2018 | 04:16am CEST

Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)


Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
June 2018 Accumulated total from January to June 2018
Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries 415,722 74,939 100% 103% 2,312,984 470,449 101% 111%
Total of primary batteries 261,172 8,430 107% 106% 1,351,805 44,710 99% 96%
Silver oxide batteries 71,178 999 84% 72% 373,293 5,588 88% 79%
Alkaline batteries 98,077 4,076 139% 133% 479,853 20,180 109% 100%
AA size - - - - - - - -
AAA size - - - - - - - -
Others 14,446 1,100 124% 132% 64,313 5,177 91% 96%
Lithium batteries 91,917 3,355 103% 97% 498,659 18,942 101% 99%
Total of secondary batteries 154,550 66,509 90% 102% 961,179 425,739 104% 112%
Lead-acid batteries 2,497 14,965 97% 103% 15,734 93,715 100% 105%
For vehicles 1,876 9,549 97% 103% 11,973 60,434 101% 108%
Others 621 5,416 95% 102% 3,761 33,281 95% 100%
Alkaline batteries 45,285 15,078 103% 101% 259,741 90,841 101% 101%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 41,866 14,533 103% 103% 236,150 86,170 100% 102%
Other alkaline batteries 3,419 545 103% 69% 23,591 4,671 102% 86%
Lithium-ion batteries 106,768 36,466 86% 103% 685,704 241,183 105% 120%
EV 65,955 24,639 84% 105% 422,888 165,080 113% 129%
Others 40,813 11,827 88% 98% 262,816 76,103 95% 105%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.

Copyright © 2017 Battery Association of Japan

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 02:15:04 UTC
