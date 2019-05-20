Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

05/20/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)


Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
March 2019 Accumulated total from January to March 2019
Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries 376,587 84,357 97% 93% 1,045,110 232,333 93% 92%
Total of primary batteries 228,246 7,168 104% 97% 645,039 21,175 103% 100%
Silver oxide batteries 68,864 967 119% 109% 180,388 2,540 101% 90%
Alkaline batteries 81,078 3,240 104% 98% 244,409 10,179 113% 111%
AA size - - - - - - - -
AAA size - - - - - - - -
Others 13,239 765 133% 87% 40,504 2,478 143% 103%
Lithium batteries 78,304 2,961 93% 92% 220,242 8,456 96% 92%
Total of secondary batteries 148,341 77,189 88% 93% 400,071 211,158 81% 92%
Lead-acid batteries 2,875 18,312 96% 95% 8,441 53,116 98% 102%
For vehicles 2,227 11,297 98% 99% 6,548 33,985 99% 102%
Others 648 7,015 91% 90% 1,893 19,131 95% 101%
Alkaline batteries 48,971 19,196 109% 116% 127,546 50,643 99% 110%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 45,822 18,512 111% 117% 118,115 48,577 103% 112%
Other alkaline batteries 3,149 684 92% 84% 9,431 2,066 70% 69%
Lithium-ion batteries 96,495 39,681 80% 83% 264,084 107,399 73% 81%
EV 53,213 25,499 86% 82% 157,663 73,893 75% 83%
Others 43,282 14,182 74% 85% 106,421 33,506 71% 77%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 02:27:05 UTC
