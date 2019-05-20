BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

Monthly battery sales statistics

(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)

March 2019 Accumulated total from January to March 2019 Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Total of all batteries 376,587 84,357 97% 93% 1,045,110 232,333 93% 92% Total of primary batteries 228,246 7,168 104% 97% 645,039 21,175 103% 100% Silver oxide batteries 68,864 967 119% 109% 180,388 2,540 101% 90% Alkaline batteries 81,078 3,240 104% 98% 244,409 10,179 113% 111% AA size - - - - - - - - AAA size - - - - - - - - Others 13,239 765 133% 87% 40,504 2,478 143% 103% Lithium batteries 78,304 2,961 93% 92% 220,242 8,456 96% 92% Total of secondary batteries 148,341 77,189 88% 93% 400,071 211,158 81% 92% Lead-acid batteries 2,875 18,312 96% 95% 8,441 53,116 98% 102% For vehicles 2,227 11,297 98% 99% 6,548 33,985 99% 102% Others 648 7,015 91% 90% 1,893 19,131 95% 101% Alkaline batteries 48,971 19,196 109% 116% 127,546 50,643 99% 110% Nickel metal-hydride batteries 45,822 18,512 111% 117% 118,115 48,577 103% 112% Other alkaline batteries 3,149 684 92% 84% 9,431 2,066 70% 69% Lithium-ion batteries 96,495 39,681 80% 83% 264,084 107,399 73% 81% EV 53,213 25,499 86% 82% 157,663 73,893 75% 83% Others 43,282 14,182 74% 85% 106,421 33,506 71% 77%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.

Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.

In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.

'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.

Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.