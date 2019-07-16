Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

07/16/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)


Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
May 2019 Accumulated total from January to May 2019
Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries 348,017 68,439 93% 97% 1,744,033 365,442 92% 92%
Total of primary batteries 211,433 6,482 97% 97% 1,114,609 36,474 102% 101%
Silver oxide batteries 65,906 945 114% 113% 314,830 4,468 104% 97%
Alkaline batteries 71,691 2,798 96% 103% 424,383 17,704 111% 110%
AA size - - - - - - - -
AAA size - - - - - - - -
Others 11,721 698 132% 104% 68,008 4,288 136% 105%
Lithium batteries 73,836 2,739 86% 88% 375,396 14,302 92% 92%
Total of secondary batteries 136,584 61,957 87% 97% 629,424 328,968 78% 92%
Lead-acid batteries 2,216 12,873 99% 99% 13,082 79,918 99% 101%
For vehicles 1,656 8,230 100% 97% 10,058 51,717 100% 102%
Others 560 4,643 98% 104% 3,024 28,201 96% 101%
Alkaline batteries 43,664 16,083 109% 114% 217,328 83,150 101% 110%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 40,592 15,390 110% 113% 201,297 79,738 104% 111%
Other alkaline batteries 3,072 693 98% 123% 16,031 3,412 79% 83%
Lithium-ion batteries 90,704 33,001 79% 90% 399,014 165,900 69% 81%
EV 60,307 23,994 77% 90% 235,061 115,360 66% 82%
Others 30,397 9,007 85% 90% 163,953 50,540 74% 79%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 03:14:03 UTC
