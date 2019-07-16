BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

Monthly battery sales statistics

(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)

May 2019 Accumulated total from January to May 2019 Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Total of all batteries 348,017 68,439 93% 97% 1,744,033 365,442 92% 92% Total of primary batteries 211,433 6,482 97% 97% 1,114,609 36,474 102% 101% Silver oxide batteries 65,906 945 114% 113% 314,830 4,468 104% 97% Alkaline batteries 71,691 2,798 96% 103% 424,383 17,704 111% 110% AA size - - - - - - - - AAA size - - - - - - - - Others 11,721 698 132% 104% 68,008 4,288 136% 105% Lithium batteries 73,836 2,739 86% 88% 375,396 14,302 92% 92% Total of secondary batteries 136,584 61,957 87% 97% 629,424 328,968 78% 92% Lead-acid batteries 2,216 12,873 99% 99% 13,082 79,918 99% 101% For vehicles 1,656 8,230 100% 97% 10,058 51,717 100% 102% Others 560 4,643 98% 104% 3,024 28,201 96% 101% Alkaline batteries 43,664 16,083 109% 114% 217,328 83,150 101% 110% Nickel metal-hydride batteries 40,592 15,390 110% 113% 201,297 79,738 104% 111% Other alkaline batteries 3,072 693 98% 123% 16,031 3,412 79% 83% Lithium-ion batteries 90,704 33,001 79% 90% 399,014 165,900 69% 81% EV 60,307 23,994 77% 90% 235,061 115,360 66% 82% Others 30,397 9,007 85% 90% 163,953 50,540 74% 79%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.

Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.

In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.

'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.

Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.