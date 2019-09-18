Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

09/18/2019 | 01:17am EDT

Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)


Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
July 2019 Accumulated total from January to July 2019
Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries 397,647 80,274 101% 106% 2,500,931 512,745 92% 94%
Total of primary batteries 229,071 7,585 95% 91% 1,590,778 52,365 100% 99%
Silver oxide batteries 72,591 1,018 107% 103% 457,509 6,506 104% 99%
Alkaline batteries 85,899 3,643 96% 91% 611,446 25,613 107% 106%
AA size - - - - - - - -
AAA size - - - - - - - -
Others 13,979 924 112% 89% 98,004 6,271 128% 101%
Lithium batteries 70,581 2,924 85% 88% 521,823 20,246 90% 91%
Total of secondary batteries 168,576 72,689 109% 108% 910,153 460,380 82% 93%
Lead-acid batteries 2,659 16,227 105% 105% 18,105 110,321 99% 101%
For vehicles 2,014 10,231 105% 102% 13,867 70,978 100% 101%
Others 645 5,996 103% 110% 4,238 39,343 97% 102%
Alkaline batteries 49,692 17,362 112% 112% 313,420 116,556 103% 110%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 45,240 16,562 111% 111% 289,894 111,730 105% 111%
Other alkaline batteries 4,452 800 133% 131% 23,526 4,826 87% 91%
Lithium-ion batteries 116,225 39,100 108% 107% 578,628 233,503 73% 84%
EV 79,765 28,571 114% 109% 342,572 161,639 69% 84%
Others 36,460 10,529 98% 102% 236,056 71,864 79% 83%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:16:06 UTC
