BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

Monthly battery sales statistics

(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)

July 2019 Accumulated total from January to July 2019 Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Total of all batteries 397,647 80,274 101% 106% 2,500,931 512,745 92% 94% Total of primary batteries 229,071 7,585 95% 91% 1,590,778 52,365 100% 99% Silver oxide batteries 72,591 1,018 107% 103% 457,509 6,506 104% 99% Alkaline batteries 85,899 3,643 96% 91% 611,446 25,613 107% 106% AA size - - - - - - - - AAA size - - - - - - - - Others 13,979 924 112% 89% 98,004 6,271 128% 101% Lithium batteries 70,581 2,924 85% 88% 521,823 20,246 90% 91% Total of secondary batteries 168,576 72,689 109% 108% 910,153 460,380 82% 93% Lead-acid batteries 2,659 16,227 105% 105% 18,105 110,321 99% 101% For vehicles 2,014 10,231 105% 102% 13,867 70,978 100% 101% Others 645 5,996 103% 110% 4,238 39,343 97% 102% Alkaline batteries 49,692 17,362 112% 112% 313,420 116,556 103% 110% Nickel metal-hydride batteries 45,240 16,562 111% 111% 289,894 111,730 105% 111% Other alkaline batteries 4,452 800 133% 131% 23,526 4,826 87% 91% Lithium-ion batteries 116,225 39,100 108% 107% 578,628 233,503 73% 84% EV 79,765 28,571 114% 109% 342,572 161,639 69% 84% Others 36,460 10,529 98% 102% 236,056 71,864 79% 83%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.

Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.

In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.

'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.

Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.