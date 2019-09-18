|
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics
09/18/2019 | 01:17am EDT
Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)
Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
July 2019
Accumulated total from January to July 2019
Quantity
Amount
y-o-y change in quantity
y-o-y change in amount
Quantity
Amount
y-o-y change in quantity
y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries
397,647
80,274
101%
106%
2,500,931
512,745
92%
94%
Total of primary batteries
229,071
7,585
95%
91%
1,590,778
52,365
100%
99%
Silver oxide batteries
72,591
1,018
107%
103%
457,509
6,506
104%
99%
Alkaline batteries
85,899
3,643
96%
91%
611,446
25,613
107%
106%
AA size
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AAA size
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others
13,979
924
112%
89%
98,004
6,271
128%
101%
Lithium batteries
70,581
2,924
85%
88%
521,823
20,246
90%
91%
Total of secondary batteries
168,576
72,689
109%
108%
910,153
460,380
82%
93%
Lead-acid batteries
2,659
16,227
105%
105%
18,105
110,321
99%
101%
For vehicles
2,014
10,231
105%
102%
13,867
70,978
100%
101%
Others
645
5,996
103%
110%
4,238
39,343
97%
102%
Alkaline batteries
49,692
17,362
112%
112%
313,420
116,556
103%
110%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries
45,240
16,562
111%
111%
289,894
111,730
105%
111%
Other alkaline batteries
4,452
800
133%
131%
23,526
4,826
87%
91%
Lithium-ion batteries
116,225
39,100
108%
107%
578,628
233,503
73%
84%
EV
79,765
28,571
114%
109%
342,572
161,639
69%
84%
Others
36,460
10,529
98%
102%
236,056
71,864
79%
83%
Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.
Disclaimer
BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:16:06 UTC
