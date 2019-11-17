Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 11:25pm EST

Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)


Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
September 2019 Accumulated total from January to September 2019
Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries 399,352 80,516 101% 102% 3,259,001 661,855 93% 95%
Total of primary batteries 249,864 8,696 100% 96% 2,069,482 68,942 99% 99%
Silver oxide batteries 64,770 902 107% 103% 584,082 8,269 103% 98%
Alkaline batteries 114,644 4,871 101% 96% 819,314 34,684 106% 105%
AA size - - - - - - - -
AAA size - - - - - - - -
Others 18,810 1,397 83% 81% 133,697 8,855 120% 100%
Lithium batteries 70,450 2,923 95% 96% 666,086 25,989 90% 91%
Total of secondary batteries 149,488 71,820 101% 103% 1,189,519 592,913 83% 94%
Lead-acid batteries 2,659 16,794 105% 104% 23,017 141,464 99% 101%
For vehicles 2,037 10,542 103% 102% 17,603 90,446 100% 100%
Others 622 6,252 111% 108% 5,414 51,018 98% 103%
Alkaline batteries 49,203 17,236 113% 117% 403,233 147,851 104% 109%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 45,920 16,580 112% 117% 373,540 141,805 105% 110%
Other alkaline batteries 3,283 656 126% 117% 29,693 6,046 91% 94%
Lithium-ion batteries 97,626 37,790 96% 97% 763,269 303,598 75% 86%
EV 54,976 24,746 96% 96% 448,240 208,455 71% 85%
Others 42,650 13,044 97% 100% 315,029 95,143 83% 88%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 04:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44pCurrencies tread water, waiting for trade-war news
RE
11:30pPANASONIC MARKETING EUROPE GMBH : Hydrogen Station "H2 Kusatsu Farm" Is Now in Operation
PU
11:25pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
PU
11:25pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
11:25pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05pUNITED NATIONS IN PAKISTAN : UNSGSA Queen Máxima to visit Pakistan to promote access to financial services
PU
10:55pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Sales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in October 2019
PU
10:50pFord bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Currencies off to cautious start, China-U.S. trade deal in focus
2FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
4'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group