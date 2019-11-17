BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

Monthly battery sales statistics

(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)

September 2019 Accumulated total from January to September 2019 Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Total of all batteries 399,352 80,516 101% 102% 3,259,001 661,855 93% 95% Total of primary batteries 249,864 8,696 100% 96% 2,069,482 68,942 99% 99% Silver oxide batteries 64,770 902 107% 103% 584,082 8,269 103% 98% Alkaline batteries 114,644 4,871 101% 96% 819,314 34,684 106% 105% AA size - - - - - - - - AAA size - - - - - - - - Others 18,810 1,397 83% 81% 133,697 8,855 120% 100% Lithium batteries 70,450 2,923 95% 96% 666,086 25,989 90% 91% Total of secondary batteries 149,488 71,820 101% 103% 1,189,519 592,913 83% 94% Lead-acid batteries 2,659 16,794 105% 104% 23,017 141,464 99% 101% For vehicles 2,037 10,542 103% 102% 17,603 90,446 100% 100% Others 622 6,252 111% 108% 5,414 51,018 98% 103% Alkaline batteries 49,203 17,236 113% 117% 403,233 147,851 104% 109% Nickel metal-hydride batteries 45,920 16,580 112% 117% 373,540 141,805 105% 110% Other alkaline batteries 3,283 656 126% 117% 29,693 6,046 91% 94% Lithium-ion batteries 97,626 37,790 96% 97% 763,269 303,598 75% 86% EV 54,976 24,746 96% 96% 448,240 208,455 71% 85% Others 42,650 13,044 97% 100% 315,029 95,143 83% 88%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.

Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.

In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.

'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.

Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.