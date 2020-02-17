Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

02/17/2020 | 07:57pm EST

Monthly battery sales statistics
(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)


Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)
December 2019 Accumulated total from January to December 2019
Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount
Total of all batteries 395,056 80,081 95% 99% 4,437,357 897,917 93% 95%
Total of primary batteries 247,141 9,459 94% 96% 2,844,221 98,860 98% 98%
Silver oxide batteries 61,125 971 88% 99% 768,504 11,199 99% 98%
Alkaline batteries 117,871 5,492 102% 96% 1,201,830 52,581 106% 104%
AA size - - - - - - - -
AAA size - - - - - - - -
Others 19,518 1,522 84% 82% 204,877 14,386 113% 100%
Lithium batteries 68,145 2,996 90% 95% 873,887 35,080 88% 91%
Total of secondary batteries 147,915 70,622 97% 100% 1,593,136 799,057 85% 95%
Lead-acid batteries 2,986 18,425 92% 91% 31,389 193,059 97% 98%
For vehicles 2,430 12,973 92% 90% 24,248 125,703 97% 97%
Others 556 5,452 90% 93% 7,141 67,356 97% 100%
Alkaline batteries 47,884 14,904 105% 101% 542,412 195,954 104% 107%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 44,329 14,235 104% 101% 501,466 187,836 105% 108%
Other alkaline batteries 3,555 669 116% 107% 40,946 8,118 95% 97%
Lithium-ion batteries 97,045 37,293 94% 104% 1,019,335 410,044 77% 89%
EV 60,416 24,914 98% 105% 606,863 282,420 72% 88%
Others 36,629 12,379 87% 102% 412,472 127,624 84% 91%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.
Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.
Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.
In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.
'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.
Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 00:56:03 UTC
