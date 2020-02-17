BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery sales statistics

Monthly battery sales statistics

(source: Machinery statistics released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Unit: 1,000 (Quantity), million JPY (Amount)

December 2019 Accumulated total from January to December 2019 Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Quantity Amount y-o-y change in quantity y-o-y change in amount Total of all batteries 395,056 80,081 95% 99% 4,437,357 897,917 93% 95% Total of primary batteries 247,141 9,459 94% 96% 2,844,221 98,860 98% 98% Silver oxide batteries 61,125 971 88% 99% 768,504 11,199 99% 98% Alkaline batteries 117,871 5,492 102% 96% 1,201,830 52,581 106% 104% AA size - - - - - - - - AAA size - - - - - - - - Others 19,518 1,522 84% 82% 204,877 14,386 113% 100% Lithium batteries 68,145 2,996 90% 95% 873,887 35,080 88% 91% Total of secondary batteries 147,915 70,622 97% 100% 1,593,136 799,057 85% 95% Lead-acid batteries 2,986 18,425 92% 91% 31,389 193,059 97% 98% For vehicles 2,430 12,973 92% 90% 24,248 125,703 97% 97% Others 556 5,452 90% 93% 7,141 67,356 97% 100% Alkaline batteries 47,884 14,904 105% 101% 542,412 195,954 104% 107% Nickel metal-hydride batteries 44,329 14,235 104% 101% 501,466 187,836 105% 108% Other alkaline batteries 3,555 669 116% 107% 40,946 8,118 95% 97% Lithium-ion batteries 97,045 37,293 94% 104% 1,019,335 410,044 77% 89% EV 60,416 24,914 98% 105% 606,863 282,420 72% 88% Others 36,629 12,379 87% 102% 412,472 127,624 84% 91%

Zinc carbon batteries are included in Others of Primary batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Small valve regulated lead-acid batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2011.

Sealed-type of Alkaline batteries are included in other alkaline batteries as from Dec. 2009.

Motorcycle batteries are included in Others of Lead-acid batteries as from Jan. 2009.

In the 2011-2012 period, the 'Silver oxide batteries' category included other primary batteries as well.

'Lithium-ion batteries' are divided into EV and Others as from 2012.

Until end of 2011, the lithium-ion battery category did not include lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Statistical data of AA and AAA sizes of alkaline dry batteries have not disclosed as from September, 2017.