BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales value

08/20/2018 | 04:16am CEST

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Apr. - Jun. 2018 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Total of primary batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Zinc carbon batteries 204 125% 521 104%
Alkaline batteries 4,438 133% 12,015 102%
Silver oxide batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Zinc air batteries 130 90% 420 108%
Lithium batteries 2,937 100% 8,535 101%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 290 93% 827 106%
Total of secondary batteries 28,706 101% 78,850 100%
Total of lead-acid batteries 14,734 101% 40,678 104%
For vehicles 9,673 101% 27,550 104%
Four-wheel vehicles 9,332 101% 26,496 105%
Original equipment 4,246 100% 12,269 108%
Replacement 4,713 99% 13,400 101%
Export 373 157% 826 124%
Two-wheel vehicles 341 102% 1,054 98%
Industrial batteries 4,429 103% 11,326 105%
Small valve-regulated batteries 631 95% 1,801 100%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 13,972 100% 38,172 96%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 2,094 113% 5,893 101%
Lithium-ion batteries 11,192 97% 30,362 95%
Other alkaline batteries 686 102% 1,917 96%

Portable flashlights 144 86% 418 93%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 02:15:04 UTC
