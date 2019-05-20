Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales value

05/20/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Apr. 2018 - Mar. 2019 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 43,667 94% 485,461 102%
Total of primary batteries 7,330 95% 105,721 102%
Zinc carbon batteries 138 67% 2,475 100%
Alkaline batteries 3,580 97% 56,719 110%
Silver oxide batteries 920 100% 11,506 86%
Zinc air batteries 160 104% 1,706 97%
Lithium batteries 2,532 92% 33,314 98%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 316 103% 3,165 93%
Total of secondary batteries 36,021 94% 376,576 102%
Total of lead-acid batteries 17,323 92% 189,859 102%
For vehicles 10,995 96% 127,306 102%
Four-wheel vehicles 10,670 96% 123,138 102%
Original equipment 4,414 93% 50,240 104%
Replacement 6,256 102% 70,290 101%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 325 85% 4,167 96%
Industrial batteries 5,683 85% 55,110 103%
Small valve-regulated batteries 645 92% 7,443 99%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 18,697 96% 186,717 101%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,813 101% 22,165 100%
Lithium-ion batteries 16,151 96% 156,038 103%
Other alkaline batteries 733 79% 8,514 86%

Portable flashlights 201 154% 2,384 130%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 02:27:05 UTC
