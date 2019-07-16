Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales value

07/16/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 31,628 95% 66,050 94%
Total of primary batteries 6,793 99% 15,777 101%
Zinc carbon batteries 121 84% 271 85%
Alkaline batteries 3,064 102% 8,127 107%
Silver oxide batteries 920 106% 1,936 103%
Zinc air batteries 111 84% 241 83%
Lithium batteries 2,578 95% 5,202 93%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 252 100% 506 94%
Total of secondary batteries 24,582 94% 49,766 93%
Total of lead-acid batteries 12,186 98% 25,353 99%
For vehicles 7,877 94% 16,987 97%
Four-wheel vehicles 7,587 94% 16,367 98%
Original equipment 3,647 94% 7,565 94%
Replacement 3,939 95% 8,802 101%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 290 85% 620 87%
Industrial batteries 3,692 104% 7,074 103%
Small valve-regulated batteries 617 109% 1,292 110%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 12,396 90% 24,413 87%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,669 97% 3,464 91%
Lithium-ion batteries 9,961 87% 19,476 84%
Other alkaline batteries 766 126% 1,473 120%

Portable flashlights 111 72% 256 94%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 03:14:03 UTC
