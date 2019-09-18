Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales value

09/18/2019 | 01:17am EDT

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 38,184 98% 140,740 95%
Total of primary batteries 8,040 91% 32,210 97%
Zinc carbon batteries 166 100% 574 83%
Alkaline batteries 3,988 89% 16,530 100%
Silver oxide batteries 1,046 95% 3,974 100%
Zinc air batteries 136 101% 520 94%
Lithium batteries 2,703 90% 10,612 92%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 307 108% 1,123 101%
Total of secondary batteries 29,838 101% 107,406 94%
Total of lead-acid batteries 15,399 103% 54,100 99%
For vehicles 9,827 100% 35,419 97%
Four-wheel vehicles 9,487 100% 34,196 97%
Original equipment 4,250 100% 15,640 95%
Replacement 5,236 100% 18,556 99%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 340 94% 1,223 86%
Industrial batteries 4,844 109% 16,021 102%
Small valve-regulated batteries 729 111% 2,659 108%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 14,439 98% 53,307 91%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,885 107% 7,283 95%
Lithium-ion batteries 11,679 96% 42,986 88%
Other alkaline batteries 874 117% 3,038 114%

Portable flashlights 177 78% 698 108%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:16:06 UTC
