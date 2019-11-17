Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales value

11/17/2019 | 11:25pm EST

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 42,581 98% 218,678 96%
Total of primary batteries 9,297 94% 49,729 97%
Zinc carbon batteries 269 99% 1,019 89%
Alkaline batteries 5,329 95% 26,239 100%
Silver oxide batteries 905 86% 5,899 99%
Zinc air batteries 156 104% 803 94%
Lithium batteries 2,639 95% 15,769 92%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 334 122% 1,769 105%
Total of secondary batteries 32,950 99% 167,180 95%
Total of lead-acid batteries 15,899 103% 83,523 99%
For vehicles 10,168 101% 54,078 96%
Four-wheel vehicles 9,832 101% 52,224 97%
Original equipment 3,991 95% 22,826 93%
Replacement 5,841 106% 29,398 99%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 336 114% 1,855 92%
Industrial batteries 5,135 106% 25,554 104%
Small valve-regulated batteries 597 102% 3,891 107%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 17,051 95% 83,657 92%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 2,007 96% 10,943 95%
Lithium-ion batteries 14,269 94% 68,285 90%
Other alkaline batteries 774 113% 4,429 111%

Portable flashlights 244 73% 1,133 97%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 04:24:00 UTC
