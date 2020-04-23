Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales value

04/23/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 37,307 92% 417,464 95%
Total of primary batteries 7,321 94% 95,601 97%
Zinc carbon batteries 145 78% 2,018 86%
Alkaline batteries 3,562 85% 52,088 98%
Silver oxide batteries 1,010 126% 10,626 100%
Zinc air batteries 145 92% 1,417 92%
Lithium batteries 2,459 101% 29,451 96%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 301 158% 3,317 116%
Total of secondary batteries 29,685 91% 318,546 94%
Total of lead-acid batteries 16,344 98% 163,683 96%
For vehicles 10,147 96% 107,511 95%
Four-wheel vehicles 9,809 96% 103,860 95%
Original equipment 3,460 81% 40,155 88%
Replacement 6,349 106% 63,704 99%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 338 94% 3,652 95%
Industrial batteries 5,589 103% 49,236 100%
Small valve-regulated batteries 608 91% 6,936 102%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 13,341 84% 154,862 92%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,606 106% 19,694 97%
Lithium-ion batteries 11,114 81% 127,141 91%
Other alkaline batteries 621 81% 8,027 103%

Portable flashlights 144 77% 2,384 109%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 01:42:19 UTC
