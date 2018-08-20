Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales volume

08/20/2018 | 04:16am CEST

BAJ monthly sales volume

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Apr. - Jun. 2018 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Total of primary batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Zinc carbon batteries 10,646 165% 25,717 124%
Alkaline batteries 112,042 134% 310,404 116%
Silver oxide batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Zinc air batteries 6,164 94% 21,535 130%
Lithium batteries 69,672 110% 199,612 100%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 11,230 82% 30,712 96%
Total of secondary batteries 65,806 90% 179,421 86%
Total of lead-acid batteries 2,450 94% 6,965 99%
For vehicles 1,942 94% 5,536 99%
Four-wheel vehicles 1,831 94% 5,199 99%
Original equipment 906 92% 2,618 100%
Replacement 847 92% 2,407 97%
Export 78 159% 174 126%
Two-wheel vehicles 111 97% 337 93%
Industrial batteries 291 101% 793 103%
Small valve-regulated batteries 216 87% 636 92%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 63,357 90% 172,456 85%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 22,047 108% 61,468 97%
Lithium-ion batteries 37,885 81% 100,851 79%
Other alkaline batteries 3,424 102% 10,137 96%

Portable flashlights 156 88% 447 85%

Lead quantity in lead-acid batteries

(Data from BAJ members)


Total of lead-acid batteries 6,636 103% 17,786 105%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 02:15:04 UTC
