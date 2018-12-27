BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales volume

BAJ monthly sales volume
(Data from BAJ members)
|
|
Monthly
|
Cumulative
|
Current
|
y-o-y change
|
Apr. - Oct. 2018
|
y-o-y change
|
Total of all batteries
|
|
Total of primary batteries
|
|
Zinc carbon batteries
|
12,380
|
154%
|
66,269
|
128%
|
Alkaline batteries
|
141,757
|
131%
|
811,640
|
120%
|
Silver oxide batteries
|
|
Zinc air batteries
|
5,318
|
101%
|
48,067
|
105%
|
Lithium batteries
|
63,060
|
96%
|
439,228
|
99%
|
Coin type secondary lithium batteries
|
6,379
|
56%
|
68,997
|
91%
|
Total of secondary batteries
|
67,255
|
104%
|
464,990
|
95%
|
Total of lead-acid batteries
|
2,722
|
104%
|
16,990
|
98%
|
For vehicles
|
2,210
|
106%
|
13,623
|
99%
|
Four-wheel vehicles
|
2,087
|
106%
|
12,854
|
99%
|
Original equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Replacement
|
1,059
|
113%
|
6,294
|
99%
|
Export
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Two-wheel vehicles
|
123
|
94%
|
768
|
92%
|
Industrial batteries
|
312
|
109%
|
1,923
|
101%
|
Small valve-regulated batteries
|
200
|
89%
|
1,444
|
92%
|
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others
|
64,533
|
104%
|
448,000
|
95%
|
Nickel metal-hydride batteries
|
18,406
|
113%
|
140,341
|
97%
|
Lithium-ion batteries
|
42,824
|
102%
|
285,231
|
95%
|
Other alkaline batteries
|
3,303
|
76%
|
22,428
|
85%
|
Portable flashlights
|
288
|
163%
|
1,600
|
122%
Lead quantity in lead-acid batteries
(Data from BAJ members)
|
Total of lead-acid batteries
|
6,821
|
103%
|
43,111
|
101%
Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.
