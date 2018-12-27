Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales volume

12/27/2018 | 02:30am CET

BAJ monthly sales volume

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Apr. - Oct. 2018 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Total of primary batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Zinc carbon batteries 12,380 154% 66,269 128%
Alkaline batteries 141,757 131% 811,640 120%
Silver oxide batteries Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'† Šm'F'†
Zinc air batteries 5,318 101% 48,067 105%
Lithium batteries 63,060 96% 439,228 99%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 6,379 56% 68,997 91%
Total of secondary batteries 67,255 104% 464,990 95%
Total of lead-acid batteries 2,722 104% 16,990 98%
For vehicles 2,210 106% 13,623 99%
Four-wheel vehicles 2,087 106% 12,854 99%
Original equipment - - - -
Replacement 1,059 113% 6,294 99%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 123 94% 768 92%
Industrial batteries 312 109% 1,923 101%
Small valve-regulated batteries 200 89% 1,444 92%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 64,533 104% 448,000 95%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 18,406 113% 140,341 97%
Lithium-ion batteries 42,824 102% 285,231 95%
Other alkaline batteries 3,303 76% 22,428 85%

Portable flashlights 288 163% 1,600 122%

Lead quantity in lead-acid batteries

(Data from BAJ members)


Total of lead-acid batteries 6,821 103% 43,111 101%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 01:29:01 UTC
