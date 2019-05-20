Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales volume

05/20/2019

BAJ monthly sales volume

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Apr. 2018 - Mar. 2019 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 319,125 96% 4,043,211 101%
Total of primary batteries 239,489 101% 3,149,756 105%
Zinc carbon batteries 7,118 78% 112,709 114%
Alkaline batteries 99,929 102% 1,410,956 115%
Silver oxide batteries 64,667 109% 799,387 95%
Zinc air batteries 8,470 106% 87,025 106%
Lithium batteries 59,306 97% 739,678 100%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 10,140 87% 113,644 87%
Total of secondary batteries 69,495 83% 779,811 91%
Total of lead-acid batteries 2,746 93% 31,122 97%
For vehicles 2,230 94% 25,211 97%
Four-wheel vehicles 2,102 94% 23,812 97%
Original equipment 974 94% 10,676 98%
Replacement 1,128 98% 12,636 97%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 128 101% 1,400 95%
Industrial batteries 318 96% 3,459 102%
Small valve-regulated batteries 199 80% 2,451 91%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 66,749 83% 748,689 90%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 18,436 99% 225,356 95%
Lithium-ion batteries 45,150 77% 484,396 89%
Other alkaline batteries 3,163 93% 38,938 78%

Portable flashlights 229 143% 2,711 125%

Lead quantity in lead-acid batteries

(Data from BAJ members)


Total of lead-acid batteries 6,929 93% 77,001 101%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 02:27:05 UTC
