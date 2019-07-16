Log in
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : monthly sales volume

07/16/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

BAJ monthly sales volume

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 290,479 98% 634,909 100%
Total of primary batteries 225,627 99% 506,699 103%
Zinc carbon batteries 6,026 90% 13,802 92%
Alkaline batteries 84,062 94% 211,570 106%
Silver oxide batteries 63,925 106% 135,076 104%
Zinc air batteries 6,343 83% 14,771 96%
Lithium batteries 65,272 103% 131,479 101%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 9,402 107% 18,198 93%
Total of secondary batteries 55,450 91% 110,012 86%
Total of lead-acid batteries 2,141 100% 4,469 101%
For vehicles 1,678 100% 3,542 101%
Four-wheel vehicles 1,560 99% 3,309 101%
Original equipment 877 106% 1,770 103%
Replacement 683 92% 1,539 99%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 118 108% 233 103%
Industrial batteries 263 106% 517 103%
Small valve-regulated batteries 200 96% 410 98%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 53,308 91% 105,543 86%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 17,084 97% 35,501 90%
Lithium-ion batteries 33,148 88% 63,435 82%
Other alkaline batteries 3,077 98% 6,606 98%

Portable flashlights 116 70% 274 94%

Lead quantity in lead-acid batteries

(Data from BAJ members)


Total of lead-acid batteries 5,923 107% 11,638 104%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 03:14:03 UTC
