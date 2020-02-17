Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
BAJ monthly sales value

02/17/2020 | 07:57pm EST

BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 43,226 92% 344,063 95%
Total of primary batteries 10,211 97% 81,854 98%
Zinc carbon batteries 236 93% 1,727 88%
Alkaline batteries 6,019 96% 45,869 101%
Silver oxide batteries 892 87% 8,661 96%
Zinc air batteries 117 76% 1,149 92%
Lithium batteries 2,946 106% 24,448 94%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 327 105% 2,705 110%
Total of secondary batteries 32,689 90% 259,503 94%
Total of lead-acid batteries 17,182 90% 131,761 96%
For vehicles 12,197 90% 87,441 95%
Four-wheel vehicles 11,862 90% 84,469 95%
Original equipment 3,292 82% 33,368 89%
Replacement 8,570 93% 51,101 99%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 335 86% 2,972 95%
Industrial batteries 4,371 91% 38,634 98%
Small valve-regulated batteries 614 96% 5,686 104%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 15,507 89% 127,742 92%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,971 87% 16,566 96%
Lithium-ion batteries 12,791 89% 104,424 91%
Other alkaline batteries 745 103% 6,752 109%

Portable flashlights 253 127% 2,082 114%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 00:56:03 UTC
