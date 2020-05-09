BALPA British Airline Pilots Association : Pilots 'aghast and furious' at £2bn for walking and cycling, when aviation is in death spiral

Release date: 09/05/2020

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has reacted furiously to the news that the Government has announced £2bn in funding for cycling and walking while the British aviation industry is in a death spiral.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52600708

Brian Strutton, BALPA General Secretary said, 'The aviation sector is already facing 23,000 job cuts, with the potential for many more in the weeks and months to come. The Government's proposed 14 day quarantine proposal for incoming international travellers will put even more pressure on the industry for the foreseeable future, and dispute repeated promises, we've seen not a single penny in dedicated, bespoke support for airlines.

'Given all this, British pilots will be absolutely aghast and frankly furious at £2bn being found for 'walking and cycling' when the airline industry, which is so vital to the UK economy, is dying before our eyes.

'When will the Government recognise that the British airline business is in a death spiral and intervene to support this vital industry and stop the jobs cull?'

