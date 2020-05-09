Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BALPA British Airline Pilots Association : Pilots 'aghast and furious' at £2bn for walking and cycling, when aviation is in death spiral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

Release date: 09/05/2020

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has reacted furiously to the news that the Government has announced £2bn in funding for cycling and walking while the British aviation industry is in a death spiral.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52600708
Brian Strutton, BALPA General Secretary said, 'The aviation sector is already facing 23,000 job cuts, with the potential for many more in the weeks and months to come. The Government's proposed 14 day quarantine proposal for incoming international travellers will put even more pressure on the industry for the foreseeable future, and dispute repeated promises, we've seen not a single penny in dedicated, bespoke support for airlines.
'Given all this, British pilots will be absolutely aghast and frankly furious at £2bn being found for 'walking and cycling' when the airline industry, which is so vital to the UK economy, is dying before our eyes.
'When will the Government recognise that the British airline business is in a death spiral and intervene to support this vital industry and stop the jobs cull?'

Disclaimer

BALPA - British Airline Pilots Association published this content on 09 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 16:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pTrudeau warns premature reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'
RE
12:53pS.African defence firm Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxes
RE
12:29pBALPA BRITISH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION : Pilots 'aghast and furious' at £2bn for walking and cycling, when aviation is in death spiral
PU
12:29pSongs of Karel Kryl sounded the Bethlehem Chapel as an acknowledgment to everyone at the Czech Technical University, who contributed above standard in the period of coronavirus threat
PU
12:19pCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 April 2020
PU
12:19pState Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia in Beijing
PU
12:15pSouth Africa suspends use of Land Bank debt as collateral after default
RE
11:59aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : President Xi Jinping Speaks by Phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin
PU
08:49aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan's Message on Europe Day
PU
07:26aAs Pandemic Spreads, Regard for China Recedes in West -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : LESSONS FROM COMMONWEALTH V SANOFI (NO 5) FCA 543: Evidence, intention and the scope of your prelimi..
2VALERO ENERGY : Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
3LONZA GROUP : LONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Britain to quarantine travellers ..
5JD.COM, INC. : JD LOGISTICS HEAD OF STRATEGY: Epidemic Situation Further Promotes Omnichannel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group