Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BALPA British Airline Pilots Association : response to Home Office counter-drone strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

Release date: 21/10/2019

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has welcomed the latest announcement from the Government on its counter-drone strategy.
BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton, said:
'BALPA has campaigned for counter-drone measures to be introduced and we are pleased to see the Government both taking drone safety seriously and promoting sustainable growth of the industry - keeping the public safe is imperative if drones are to reach their full potential.
'We understand the huge commercial and leisure benefits of drones but the threat of a collision with an aircraft is real and could be catastrophic to those on board and on the ground, and so this threat must be taken seriously.
'Even without a collision, the chaos that drones can cause when infiltrating airspace has been proven with what we saw at Gatwick and Heathrow last Christmas. We hope the introduction of new technology will deter those so minded to do something similar, and will help with the detection and arrest of those who go ahead with it.'

Disclaimer

BALPA - British Airline Pilots Association published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 00:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR's revived Hong Kong IPO to raise $1.45 billion - term sheet
RE
10:01pChina unexpectedly keeps LPR lending benchmark unchanged in Oct
RE
09:58pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR's revived HK IPO to raise $1.45 billion - term sheet
RE
09:46pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Helping rural and peri-urban Japan improve small-scale forestry through Landcare
PU
09:16pOil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pJapan's September exports slip for 10th month, builds pressure on BOJ to ease next week
RE
08:57pAsian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
RE
08:36pBALPA BRITISH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION : response to Home Office counter-drone strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
3DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P : DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tena..
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING
53P LEARNING LIMITED : 3P LEARNING : 4 Education Trends Coming in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group