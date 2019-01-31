BALYO : Announces a 42% Increase in Sales Revenue to 23.3 Million for 2018

Regulatory News:
BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME
plan) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and
development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling
trucks, announces its annual sales revenue for 2018 today.
Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
stated: “Our solutions are a perfect match for the demands of
logistic flows. BALYO’s solution is unique, in particular thanks to its
proprietary localization technology, which requires no added
infrastructure, implemented via our industrial partnerships. Thanks to
this competitive advantage, AMAZON chose BALYO in the framework of a
major commercial agreement. This agreement not only validates the
technology but also boosts BALYO’s development by increasing its global
visibility. Our research and deployment capabilities have now been
reinforced, and our priority in 2019 will be to step up the rate of
order fulfillment while optimizing expenditure to tend toward
profitability. We again confirm our sales objective of over €200 million
by 2022.”
|
In millions of euros
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Annual sales revenue*
|
|
16.4
|
|
23.3
|
In millions of euros
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q4 2018
|
Sales revenue for Q4*
|
|
6.4
|
|
8.6
|
In millions of euros
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q4 2018
|
Quarterly sales revenue*
|
|
4.5
|
|
5.2
|
|
5.0
|
|
8.6
* These figures are currently being audited.
Business activity in Q4 2018
Quarter after quarter, BALYO has maintained a positive business dynamic,
having achieved record sales revenue of €8.6 million this quarter, a 33%
increase. Annual sales revenue for 2018 totals €23.3, a 42% rise
compared to the same period in 2017.
Order backlog of more than €20.1 million
Taking into account new orders totaling €5.9 million in Q4 2018, the
total order backlog amounts to €20.1 million, a 14% increase compared to
the prior year.
In addition to the continued rise in orders recorded, BALYO signed a
seven-year commercial agreement with AMAZON. This agreement will allow
the Company to significantly boost its visibility.
It also attests to the performance of BALYO’s solution which, for its
customers and partners, is a major asset in managing ever-greater
logistic flows.
This agreement is subject to a resolution of the Extraordinary General
Meeting, which will be held on February 22, 2019 so that all of BALYO’s
shareholders can vote on a resolution to grant reserved free stock
warrants ("BSA") to AMAZON. This resolution requires a majority of
two-thirds of the votes of shareholders present or represented.
Information on the stock warrants (“BSA”) to be
granted to AMAZON
The Company and AMAZON agreed to the issue of the “BSA” in the framework
of the Agreement, subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General
Meeting. The “BSA”, which may represent up to 29% of the Company’s
capital and voting rights, may be exercised - at Amazon’s discretion -
based on the amount of orders placed (for the first tranche) or paid
(for the following tranches) by AMAZON for BALYO-enabled products. All
of the orders placed since January 1, 2017 (therefore retroactively
including all of AMAZON’s orders since the business relationship
started) in the framework of commercial agreements signed with the
Company and/or its affiliates and/or the companies that sell or
distribute the Company's products and/or services will be taken into
account. As at December 31, 2018, the amount of orders placed by AMAZON
for BALYO products since January 1, 2017 totaled €2.8 million (excluding
tax).
Strategy and outlook
2018 was a decisive year in BALYO’s history, with many operational
advances having been achieved. Thanks to the consolidation of its teams
and continued investment in Research & Development, the Company is
moving forward in 2019 with confidence and ambition. The Company’s
positive momentum over recent years should now accelerate, in particular
thanks to the agreement signed with AMAZON. The Company therefore
confirms its roadmap to 2022 and the €200 million sales revenue
objective for the same period.
Next financial release: annual 2018 results on March 27, 2019, before
the market opens.
ABOUT BALYO
BALYO transforms standard forklift trucks into
standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary
Driven by Balyo™ technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed
by BALYO allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their
position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the
automated handling vehicle market, BALYO has entered into two strategic
agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company)
and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling
sector. BALYO is present in three major geographic regions (Americas,
Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €23.3 million in
2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.
