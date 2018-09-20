BALYO : Announces the Appointment of a Chief Manufacturing Officer and the Deployment of a Bold Recruitment Plan to Support Its Growth

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces the deployment of a bold recruitment plan to support its strong growth.

Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our recruitment policy is fundamental to ensure our strategy is successfully implemented. It is one of the factors underlying our decision to launch an IPO in order to provide the funds necessary and increase BALYO’s visibility. In light of the success and strong global demand for our robotic solutions, we have stepped up our deployment and research capabilities to best serve our customers. Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo’s appointment as Chief Manufacturing Officer illustrates this commitment. I welcome Alec to Balyo, and am convinced that his expertise will help boost a speedier implementation of our solutions.

Mirroring the high performance of our technological solution, BALYO employs specialists who are not only talented and committed, but also passionate about robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the beginning of the year, we have hired many employees in the EMEA zone and increased our efforts to attract profiles that are particularly sought after due to the industrial challenges facing these sectors. BALYO’s growing reputation in this ecosystem thanks to its high added-value communication efforts will make a major contribution to our recruitment plan.”

Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo appointed Industrial Director

In a context of strong growth, Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo will be responsible for implementing an effective industrial environment in collaboration with our partners. Alec also joins Balyo's Executive Committee and will advise on industrial issues.

A Telecommunications-Electronics Engineer (Supélec), having graduated with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo has acquired solid experience over more than 10 years in the development and industrialization of IT technological equipment and hardware, in particular in robotics. Alec spent 13 years in international groups, then joined startups such as DxO and Aldebaran Robotics, where he worked with Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Key academic partnerships

BALYO has entered into a number of partnership agreements with engineering schools and is also targeting leading IUTs (the French "University Institutes of Technology"). These agreements allow students in these institutions to enroll in work/study programs. The Company provides support to these programs by regularly participating in specialized forums during which career opportunities at BALYO in different strategic areas are presented: project management, R&D and support roles. These partnerships provide the Company with access to an invaluable pool of young talent and have already led to many hirings.

Bolstered communication

To improve its visibility within its ecosystem, BALYO became a major sponsor this year of the 2018 Coupe de France de Robotique, the French robotics competition. Throughout the competition, the Company was also present at a recruitment and job-dating booth where BALYO was presented to more than 400 students.

In parallel, BALYO has bolstered its digital strategy through increased presence on social and job-hunting networks, using all of the tools available to access the most suitable applicants. For example, BALYO has invested in a LinkedIn Careers page, as well as many leading job boards, and also joined the “Welcome To The Jungle” job search website dedicated to fast-growing technology companies.

Next financial release: 2018 half-year results on September 27, 2018, before market opening.

ABOUT BALYO

BALYO transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo™ technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by BALYO allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, BALYO has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. BALYO is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached ¤16.4 million in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005626/en/