BALYO : Announces the Appointment of a Chief Manufacturing Officer and the Deployment of a Bold Recruitment Plan to Support Its Growth

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME
plan) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and
development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling
trucks, announces the deployment of a bold recruitment plan to support
its strong growth.
Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
stated: “Our recruitment policy is fundamental to ensure our strategy
is successfully implemented. It is one of the factors underlying our
decision to launch an IPO in order to provide the funds necessary and
increase BALYO’s visibility. In light of the success and strong global
demand for our robotic solutions, we have stepped up our deployment and
research capabilities to best serve our customers. Alec
Lafourcade-Jumenbo’s appointment as Chief Manufacturing Officer
illustrates this commitment. I welcome Alec to Balyo, and am convinced
that his expertise will help boost a speedier implementation of our
solutions.
Mirroring the high performance of our
technological solution, BALYO employs specialists who are not only
talented and committed, but also passionate about robotics and
artificial intelligence. Since the beginning of the year, we have hired
many employees in the EMEA zone and increased our efforts to attract
profiles that are particularly sought after due to the industrial
challenges facing these sectors. BALYO’s growing reputation in this
ecosystem thanks to its high added-value communication efforts will make
a major contribution to our recruitment plan.”
Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo appointed Industrial Director
In a
context of strong growth, Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo will be responsible
for implementing an effective industrial environment in collaboration
with our partners. Alec also joins Balyo's Executive Committee and will
advise on industrial issues.
A Telecommunications-Electronics
Engineer (Supélec), having graduated with a Master's degree in
Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at
Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Alec Lafourcade-Jumenbo has acquired solid
experience over more than 10 years in the development and
industrialization of IT technological equipment and hardware, in
particular in robotics. Alec spent 13 years in international groups,
then joined startups such as DxO and Aldebaran Robotics, where he worked
with Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Key academic partnerships
BALYO has entered into a number of partnership agreements with
engineering schools and is also targeting leading IUTs (the French
"University Institutes of Technology"). These agreements allow students
in these institutions to enroll in work/study programs. The Company
provides support to these programs by regularly participating in
specialized forums during which career opportunities at BALYO in
different strategic areas are presented: project management, R&D and
support roles. These partnerships provide the Company with access to an
invaluable pool of young talent and have already led to many hirings.
Bolstered communication
To improve its visibility within its ecosystem, BALYO became a major
sponsor this year of the 2018 Coupe de France de Robotique, the
French robotics competition. Throughout the competition, the Company was
also present at a recruitment and job-dating booth where BALYO was
presented to more than 400 students.
In parallel, BALYO has bolstered its digital strategy through increased
presence on social and job-hunting networks, using all of the tools
available to access the most suitable applicants. For example, BALYO has
invested in a LinkedIn Careers page, as well as many leading job boards,
and also joined the “Welcome To The Jungle” job search website dedicated
to fast-growing technology companies.
ABOUT BALYO
BALYO transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent
robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo™
technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by BALYO allows
vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate
autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle
market, BALYO has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group
AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two
major operators in the material handling sector. BALYO is present in
three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its
sales revenue reached ¤16.4 million in 2017. For more information,
please visit our website at www.balyo.com.
