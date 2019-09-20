BAML - Equity funds suck in £15 billion amid cautious return of risk appetite

Equity fund inflows over the past two weeks now amounted to $34 billion versus redemptions of $10 billion from government bond funds, which signalled "risk-on", BAML wrote in its weekly note published on Friday and citing EPFR flow data.

U.S. equity funds attracted $20.7 billion in their 8th biggest ever weekly inflows, though Europe equity funds lost $1.3 billion having suffered outflows in 77 of the past 80 weeks.

However, there was scant evidence that a full-swing turnaround was underway. Flows confirming what BAML labelled the "hate rotation" were inflows to emerging market stocks of $21 million - the first positive weekly flows since April - as well as financials. Yet the "vicious Sept outperformance of cheap, unloved, rate-sensitive assets has not caused flow rotation", with Europe and Japanese stocks as well as resource sector equities still suffering outflows, BAML added.

Fixed income funds attracted overall $6.6 billion in their 37th week of inflows with investment grade bond funds adding $5.2 billion, BAML said.

High-yield bonds funds pulled in $3.6 billion in their biggest weekly draw in 12 weeks, while investors ploughed $900 million into emerging market debt funds.

BAML's bull & bear indicator nudged up to 0.8 from 0.7 last week, though still was in "extreme bear" territory.

