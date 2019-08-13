Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

BAML - investors most bullish on bonds since 2008 financial crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors are most bullish on bonds since the 2008 global financial crisis as simmering U.S.-China trade tensions increase the chances of a recession, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's latest monthly survey showed.

Investors said U.S. government bonds were the "most crowded" trade for the third straight month, while they saw the trade war as the top risk to markets.

One-third of investors surveyed by BAML expect a global recession in the next 12 months, the highest such reading since 2011.

The "onus is on Fed/ECB/PBoC to restore animal spirits," Michael Hartnett, the bank's chief investment strategist, said.

In equities, the United States is seen as the most preferred region over the next 12 months, while they continue to shun Europe.

Some 224 panelists with $553 billion in assets under management participated in the survey between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -2.44% 27.64 Delayed Quote.14.98%
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED -1.23% 158.54 Delayed Quote.20.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:09aBAML - investors most bullish on bonds since 2008 financial crisis
RE
05:45aFalling Bond Yields Make Equities Hard to Ignore
DJ
03:32aBritish retailers call for business rates freeze
RE
08/12Demand for junk bonds grows, and so do liquidity worries
RE
08/11Investors Ponder Negative Bond Yields in the U.S.
DJ
08/10Nigeria naira weakens on falling oil prices, lower bond yields
RE
08/09Lower Mortgage Rates Aren't Likely to Reverse Sagging Home Sales
DJ
08/09UK statisticians find errors in RPI index used for bond payments
RE
08/08Indonesia central bank may cut rates again soon if markets stabilise - deputy governor
RE
08/08ASIA RICE : Thai rates gain as drought hits supply; Vietnam eyes South America market
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5NEXT : NEXT : boss says Britain can avoid no-deal Brexit disorder - BBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group