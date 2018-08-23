BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. : Unveils Its First Console MMORPG with Bless Unleashed

Leading interactive entertainment developer and publisher, BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc. today announced Bless Unleashed, a new
free-to-play MMORPG experience coming first to the Xbox One family of
devices including the Xbox One X. Developed by Round 8 Studio of Neowiz
Games, players will dive into an epic multiplayer journey across a
vibrant persistent world where gods and mythical beasts exist.
Bless Unleashed takes place in an untamed world with a rich
backstory created with hardcore MMO gamers in mind. With deep
combo-driven mechanics, player customization and cooperative (PvE) and
competitive (PvP) multiplayer, there is an endless amount of content and
gameplay possibilities to keep players engaged. The game utilizes
the Unreal Engine 4, bringing unparalleled visuals to a fully realized
fantasy world, offering one of the most stunning MMORPGs produced on a
console platform. Players can enter an open persistent world where
mythical beasts roam the land with integrated player-vs-player (PvP)
mode. Five classic fantasy classes will be available for players to
choose, from an arcane-wielding Mage to a bloodthirsty Berserker.
“Bless Unleashed is a game that takes the gameplay depth and community
of an MMORPG and sets itself apart to create a new console RPG
experience featuring fast-paced combat and beautifully rendered
graphics,” said In Joon Hwang, Sr. Director, Online Publishing at BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Every aspect, from the story to the
combat, to the skill progression has been carefully crafted to portray a
new console MMORPG experience.”
Bless Unleashed for Xbox One will be available in 2019. For more
information about Bless Unleashed or other titles from BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., please visit; https://www.bandainamcoent.com,
follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS,
or join the conversation at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.
