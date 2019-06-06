BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and Google Partner to Bring DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 to Stadia

Leading anime video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc. today announced that DRAGON BALL
XENOVERSE™ 2 will be playable on Stadia™, the first
collaboration between BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and
Google LLC.
Stadia is an all new AAA gaming platform that aims to revolutionize the
way people access, play, and enjoy their favorite games and brand-new
titles - with instant access to play across any screen. By bringing DRAGON
BALL XENOVERSE 2 to Stadia, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. aims
to deliver the opportunity to experience the richness of the Dragon
Ball world to a broader audience. By supporting Stadia, BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment Inc. looks forward to new opportunities and future
collaborations the platform will offer.
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is an action/fighting game
initially launched on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2016
and then on Nintendo Switch™ in September 2017. The game has sold
millions of units globally and is supported by a highly active community
thanks to the continual addition of downloadable content and regular
updates. Features like avatar creation, online lobby, as well as
cooperative and versus modes make DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
particularly suitable for Stadia’s unique experience-sharing
possibilities.
“Google’s Stadia platform will surely be an exciting addition to the
video game marketplace; presenting cutting edge technology that will
open players up to even more video game experiences,” said Chris
Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc. “With a strong fanbase and an active
community, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is a great selection as
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s first entry into the Stadia ecosystem with
which we hope to reach a new audience and continue to achieve our goal
to provide more fun for everyone.”
