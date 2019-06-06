BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and Google Partner to Bring DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 to Stadia

Leading anime video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE™ 2 will be playable on Stadia™, the first collaboration between BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and Google LLC.

Stadia is an all new AAA gaming platform that aims to revolutionize the way people access, play, and enjoy their favorite games and brand-new titles - with instant access to play across any screen. By bringing DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 to Stadia, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. aims to deliver the opportunity to experience the richness of the Dragon Ball world to a broader audience. By supporting Stadia, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. looks forward to new opportunities and future collaborations the platform will offer.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is an action/fighting game initially launched on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2016 and then on Nintendo Switch™ in September 2017. The game has sold millions of units globally and is supported by a highly active community thanks to the continual addition of downloadable content and regular updates. Features like avatar creation, online lobby, as well as cooperative and versus modes make DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 particularly suitable for Stadia’s unique experience-sharing possibilities.

“Google’s Stadia platform will surely be an exciting addition to the video game marketplace; presenting cutting edge technology that will open players up to even more video game experiences,” said Chris Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “With a strong fanbase and an active community, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is a great selection as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s first entry into the Stadia ecosystem with which we hope to reach a new audience and continue to achieve our goal to provide more fun for everyone.”

