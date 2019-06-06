Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and Google Partner to Bring DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 to Stadia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Leading anime video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE™ 2 will be playable on Stadia™, the first collaboration between BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and Google LLC.

Stadia is an all new AAA gaming platform that aims to revolutionize the way people access, play, and enjoy their favorite games and brand-new titles - with instant access to play across any screen. By bringing DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 to Stadia, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. aims to deliver the opportunity to experience the richness of the Dragon Ball world to a broader audience. By supporting Stadia, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. looks forward to new opportunities and future collaborations the platform will offer.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is an action/fighting game initially launched on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2016 and then on Nintendo Switch™ in September 2017. The game has sold millions of units globally and is supported by a highly active community thanks to the continual addition of downloadable content and regular updates. Features like avatar creation, online lobby, as well as cooperative and versus modes make DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 particularly suitable for Stadia’s unique experience-sharing possibilities.

“Google’s Stadia platform will surely be an exciting addition to the video game marketplace; presenting cutting edge technology that will open players up to even more video game experiences,” said Chris Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “With a strong fanbase and an active community, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is a great selection as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s first entry into the Stadia ecosystem with which we hope to reach a new audience and continue to achieve our goal to provide more fun for everyone.”

For more information regarding DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 or other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com, or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Game ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Press Release © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 assets are available at the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America press room site at: http://bneapressroom.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pSAPUTO : Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates While Higher Costs Hit Profit
DJ
01:19pTEGNA : VAULT Studios Announces Two New Podcast Projects
BU
01:18pGENERATION DATA : Advice for students to learn data analytics
PU
01:18pTHE UTILITY OF THE FUTURE : Where Customers, Technology and Solutions Intersect
PU
01:18pALIBABA : Malaysian Durian Finds Easy Access to China Through Alibaba
PU
01:18pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Celebrates LGBTI+ Pride Month
PU
01:18pGENERALI : early redemption of perpetual notes (ISIN XS0440434834)
PU
01:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Laredo, Texas Becomes No. 1 U.S. Trade Hub
PU
01:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fiat Chrysler Chairman Says Decision To Engage In Discussions With Renault‎ Was The Right One; Chairman Says In Letter To Staff Company Will Continue To Be Open To Opportunities Of All Kinds To Create Value
PU
01:18pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of DNB Financial Corporation
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About