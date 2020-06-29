Log in
BANG® ENERGY B.V. Set for Massive German Expansion with OETTINGER Brewery

06/29/2020 | 07:01am EDT

WESTON, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANG® ENERGY has partnered with the OETTINGER group, which is one of the largest brewing companies in Germany. OETTINGER distributes approximately two billion bottles and cans of beer, beer-mix drinks and soft drinks each year around the world. Approximately 1,050 employees ensure the finest brewing quality at four locations: Oettingen (Bavaria, headquarters), Braunschweig (Lower Saxony), Gotha (Thuringia) and Mönchengladbach (North Rhine-Westphalia). 

BANG® ENERGY B.V.’s partnership with OETTINGER Brewery will launch in Germany with six bold new flavors: Peach Mango, Black Cherry Vanilla, Lemon Drop™, Blue Razz®, Candy Apple Crisp™, and Rainbow Unicorn®. The growth of BANG® has been phenomenal in large part due to its robust global social media marketing appeal. BANG® is ideal for gamers, fitness enthusiasts, athletes, extreme sports lovers, or anyone desiring a delicious-tasting carbonated beverage that has zero calories and zero sugar.  BANG® ENERGY B.V. also contains natural caffeine, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), electrolytes, and B-Vitamins.

BANG®’s great taste — with no sugar or calories — has garnered the support of social media influencers around the world. These influencers have a total of 857,609,942 Instagram followers; 284,592,613 YouTube followers; and 508,896,200 TikTok followers for a mind-blowing social media reach of 1,651,098,755. 

OETTINGER Managing Director Peter Böck notes: “The energy drinks market is also growing substantially in Germany. But BANG, the US high-flier, is about to raise the bar even higher. People who are already regular buyers of energy drinks will love every taste in the range! What's more, those who are not yet buyers of drinks in this segment, especially sporty and health-conscious consumers, will be won over by the ingredients. And these drinks are unmatched in their design."

About VPX Sports/BANG Energy
Jack Owoc is the CEO, chief scientific officer, and founder of VPX Sports/BANG Energy and its extensive portfolio of allied brands. BANG Energy was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind: to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. BANG Energy has funded over 28 landmark, human-subject studies on its products, including BANG® energy drink, at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, and other top universities in the country. Owoc and this team continue to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining his distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." For more information and daily trendsetting updates, workout tips, and supplement research, stay connected by following Jack on Instagram, @BANGEnergy.CEO, visit BANG Energy’s website, www.bangenergy.com, and follow BANG Energy on Instagram, @BANGEnergy.

For more information about this press release, contact Andrew Blakely at Andrew.Blakely@vpxsports.com.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
