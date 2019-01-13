BANGI CEO Sees Positive Developments In Special Letter To Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BANGI, Inc. (OTC PINK: COBI), an emerging diversified investment vehicle that is focused on acquiring and leasing real estate to the cannabis industry, today issued a Special Letter to Shareholders summarizing its recent accomplishments and, more importantly, outlining the bright future the Company believes is on the horizon for its clients, partners, employees and, of course, shareholders. The text of the letter follows:

"Dear Fellow Shareholder,

We are more excited than ever about the growth prospects that we see for BANGI as we continue to execute on our national growth strategy. Through a creative process and innovative thinking, we believe we have carved ourselves one of the most lucrative niches in the cannabis industry, that being our ability to provide land to cannabis growers and distributors at a lower cost of capital than current market rates. This is, of course, possible due to the federal banking laws continuing the prohibition of providing growth capital to cannabis entrepreneurs. Although this may have presented a hurdle for cannabis growers in need of financing, it has presented a unique niche opportunity for companies such as BANGI that is uniquely positioned to access the capital markets to make-up this significant shortfall. This, in essence, is the BANGI investment story and why we believe BANGI today is one of the most undervalued equities in the cannabis space. This, however, won't last for long as we dive into 2019 with a strategic communications plan that is designed to broaden our exposure to Wall Street's institutional investors as well as its traditional retail brokers who have predominantly been our key supporters.

BANGI Completes Public Listing Last Fall

As indicated, our single most important accomplishment over the past 90 days has been our successful listing into a publicly traded company. Last quarter, we completed our reverse merger with Cobi Biotechnologies, Inc. (which is why we are currently temporarily trading under the symbol COBI). With the final steps of this merger coming to a close, we can now focus on officially changing our corporate name and ticker symbol to one that is more appropriate for a company such as ours. We expect to begin the application process with FINRA shortly and are hopeful to make an official announcement shortly with our new name and symbol.

Buildings a World Class Board of Directors

In no specific order, another significant milestone for BANGI over the past quarter has been the build-out of one of the most seasoned, knowledgeable, and blue-chip Board Members that an emerging company such as ours has ever experienced. We are proud to illustrate that the strength and appeal of our business model were able to attract industry veterans such as Willard L. Jackson, the Co-Founder of CVG Group, LLC, as well as the former Ambassador to Trinidad & Tobago Embassy, Dr. Neil Parsan, as its Chairman of the Board.

BANGI has retained an executive search firm to locate the most qualified Chief Executive Officer to oversee the execution of its business strategy while pioneers such as Dr. Parsan and Mr. Jackson oversee the Company's long-term financial strategy, strategic business development and perhaps the most important aspect of our business, the execution of our mergers and acquisitions program.

2019: First Stage of the Execution of our Business Plan

In 2018, BANGI focused most of its time and financial resources to ensure it had made the most opportunistic investments for our future. From a successful reverse merger to the appointment of a blue-chip Board of Directors, last year's investments will slowly but surely begin to bear fruit as early as the first quarter of 2019 when we begin announcing a series of positive developments that we have been diligently working on over the past several weeks to achieve one goal: the enhancement of shareholder value. This has been and will always be our overriding mission as the management team at BANGI and as a fellow shareholder want to ensure you that our interests are very well-aligned with yours.

Contact and Informative Policy

At BANGI, our employees are systematically working every day to create value for our shareholders; obviously, there will not be news every day, but be assured that every day we are working for you. We will use press releases, our Twitter feed @BANGI, emails and phone conversations to inform and reinforce institutional messages that we desire to be delivered to our shareholders and related parties.

As a reminder, you can always reach us at IR@Bangistock.com with any questions or concerns. Every day we will check out our Twitter and e-mails, listening to our shareholders, taking note of your questions, comments, concerns or suggestions, to be able to answer them in the most appropriate way.

Final Message

I do not want to finish this first letter without expressing our greatest gratitude for your interest in our company. This interest heightens our commitment to continue working day by day, as we are already doing, to turn BANGI into a company that all shareholders feel proud of and, I assure you, this is just the beginning. Stay tuned!

Sincerely,

/s/

Rick Shykora

Interim CEO

BANGI, Inc."

BANGI, INC [ OTC: COBI ]



BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential.

BANGI INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

