BANK of Jamaica : 14-Day Repo Auction Results -11 November 2019.

News Release 11-Nov-19

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 11 November 2019 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 3 400 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 26 November 2019.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20191111/213 Total Eligible Bids Received 2 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received $3,400,000,000.00 Total Allocated Bids $3,400,000,000.00 Weighted Average Interest Rate: 1.25% Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.26% / $400 000 000.00 Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $3000 000 000.00 Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.26% / $400 000 000.00 Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $3000 000 000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation N/A Partial Allocation Percentage N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 18 November 2019.