BANK of Jamaica : 14-Day Repo Auction Results -11 November 2019.

News Release 11-Nov-19
Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation
Applications were opened on Monday, 11 November 2019 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 3 400 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 26 November 2019.
The results are as follows:
|
Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20191111/213
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Eligible Bids Received
|
2
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Eligible Bids Received
|
$3,400,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$3,400,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Interest Rate:
|
1.25%
|
|
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.26%
|
/ $400 000 000.00
|
|
|
|
Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25%
|
/ $3000 000 000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.26%
|
/ $400 000 000.00
|
|
|
|
Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25%
|
/ $3000 000 000.00
|
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 18 November 2019.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 19:39:00 UTC