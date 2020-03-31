BANRISUL Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - ASM

ASM

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), referring to the Notice to Shareholders released on January 15, 2020 and the Notice to the Market release on March 26, 2020, pursuant to Article 21-L of Instruction no. 481 dated December 17, 2009, and in compliance with the Provisional Measure 931 of March 30, 2020, hereby informs shareholders and the market that it will, in due course, (i) disclose the date for the holding of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the year ended in 2019, and (ii) disclose Banrisul's information in accordance with the terms mentioned in CVM Resolution No. 849, with no prejudice of reassessment supervening basing on the contingence scenario for which the country has been passing and new guidelines from the Public Power and/or regulators bodies applicable to Companies and the capital market.

Banrisul will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed on a timely basis about the other information pertinent to this event.

Porto Alegre, March 31, 2020.

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

To access the PDF file, click here.