BANRISUL Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - ASM´s New Date

ASM´s New Date

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), referring to the Notice to Shareholders of January 15, 2020, released pursuant to the terms of Article 21-L of the Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') Instruction No. 481/09 of December 17, 2009, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market that the date for its coming Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting has changed.

Thus, Banrisul's AESM has been postponed to April 30, 2020, without prejudice to a supervening reassessment based on the contingency scenario that Brazil is going through and on new guidelines from the Government and/or regulatory bodies applicable to publicly held companies and to the capital market.

Banrisul will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed on a timely basis about the other information pertinent to this event.

Porto Alegre, March 26, 2020.

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

