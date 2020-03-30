BANRISUL Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - COVID-19

COVID-19

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), rpursuant to the Article 157, paragraph 4th, of Law No. 6404/76, and to the Instruction No. 358/02 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), hereby informs that, due to the impacts in public health resulting from the developments related to COVID-19, several procedures have been set forth, such as:

1. To maintain the well-being of its staff, in line with the guidelines from Public Health Authorities in order to avoid social contact, the following measures are being observed within the Company:

employees working in functions that can be performed remotely and employees within the risk group are authorized to work in home office status;

persons included in the Programa Jovem Aprendiz are to remain in their homes;

training and qualification activities, meetings with more than 10 persons and any other collective events that involve the gathering of people have been suspended.

2. Availability of alcohol gel for hand hygiene in all Banrisul's facilities, a key measure to minimize the effects of the spread of the virus, as well as the adoption of new cleaning standards in all areas.

3. Widely dissemination of information communicating that most of the financial services offered by Banrisul can be performed through its digital channels: Banrisul Digital Application, Home Banking, Office Banking and Debt Renegotiation Portal. Banrisul also provides customer service through SAC (0800 646 1515) and its social networks (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

4. Guidance to customers informing that, for the time being and in accordance with the recommendations of Public Health Authorities, branches must be opened for the tendering of essential services only.

5. As a way of contributing to the maintenance of the economic activity, Banrisul has:

announced resources of R$14 billion in pre-approved credit for individuals and micro, small and medium-sized companies;

automatically increased by 10% the limit of Banricompras, which allows more purchasing power for customers;

offered and additional 10% extra limit for micro, small and medium-sized companies which have already utilized their current credit limits;

extended for up to three years agricultural loans debts, for agricultural producers who may have suffered proven losses caused by drought;

decided, upon customers requests, to extend the maturities of current loans taken by individuals and SME customers for the next 60 days. Such measures do not include overdraft, credit card and payroll credit operations.

Banrisul understands that, since all of its activities are based on a close relationship with the communities in which it operates, this is the time to exercise its responsibility. It requires, above all, guaranteeing customers and employees all the support needed in this moment of adversity, protecting everyone's health and helping to prevent the virus from spreading within the country and Rio Grande do Sul.

Banrisul continues to assess and monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 in its activity, adopting proactive measures for risk management, thus working to preserve the regularity of activities and the continuity of operations.

Banrisul will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed on a timely basis about the other information pertinent to this event.

Porto Alegre, March 30, 2020.

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

To access the PDF file, click here.