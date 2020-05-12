BANRISUL Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : announces 1Q20 Results

Banrisul announces 1Q20 Results



Porto Alegre, May 12, 2020.



BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Bovespa: BRSR3; BRSR5; BRSR6), h ereby announces its 1Q20 Results Conference Call Agenda.

Conference Calls: May 12, 2020

English Portuguese Time: 10.00 am (New York) Time: 10.00 am (New York) 11.00 am (Brasília) 11.00 am (Brasília) Phone: +1 (646) 843-6054 Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Code: BANRISUL Code: BANRISUL Replay:+55 (11) 2188-0400

Code: 10138483

Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Presentation and Webcast



The presentation will be available on our website www.banrisul.com.br/ir, and will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.



Replay

A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days after the conference call. In order to access the replay, dial above mentioned numbers.



Key Speakers:

Cláudio Coutinho Mendes Chief Executive Officer

Irany de Oliveira Sant'Anna Junior Vice-President and Chief Risk and Control Officer

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Osvaldo Lobo Pires Chief Credit Officer

Alexandre Pedro Ponzi Head of IR

Werner Kohler Head of Accounting