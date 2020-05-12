BANRISUL Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : announces 1Q20 Results

Banrisul announces 1Q20 Results
Porto Alegre, May 12, 2020.
BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Bovespa: BRSR3; BRSR5; BRSR6), hereby announces its 1Q20 Results Conference Call Agenda.
To access the full document, please click here.
To access Press Release, please click here.
Conference Calls: May 12, 2020
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
Time: 10.00 am (New York)
|
Time: 10.00 am (New York)
|
11.00 am (Brasília)
|
11.00 am (Brasília)
|
Phone:+1 (646) 843-6054
|
Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155
|
Code: BANRISUL
|
Code: BANRISUL
|
Replay:+55 (11) 2188-0400
|
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
|
Code: 10138483
|
Code: BANRISUL
|
|
Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Presentation and Webcast
The presentation will be available on our website www.banrisul.com.br/ir, and will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay
A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days after the conference call. In order to access the replay, dial above mentioned numbers.
Key Speakers:
Cláudio Coutinho Mendes Chief Executive Officer
Irany de Oliveira Sant'Anna Junior Vice-President and Chief Risk and Control Officer
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Osvaldo Lobo Pires Chief Credit Officer
Alexandre Pedro Ponzi Head of IR
Werner Kohler Head of Accounting
Disclaimer
BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:04:04 UTC