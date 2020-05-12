Log in
BANRISUL Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : announces 1Q20 Results

05/12/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Banrisul announces 1Q20 Results

Porto Alegre, May 12, 2020.

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Bovespa: BRSR3; BRSR5; BRSR6), hereby announces its 1Q20 Results Conference Call Agenda.

To access the full document, please click here.

To access Press Release, please click here.

Conference Calls: May 12, 2020

English Portuguese

Time: 10.00 am (New York)

Time: 10.00 am (New York)

11.00 am (Brasília)

11.00 am (Brasília)

Phone:+1 (646) 843-6054

Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Code: BANRISUL

Code: BANRISUL

Replay:+55 (11) 2188-0400

Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400

Code: 10138483

Code: BANRISUL

Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Presentation and Webcast

The presentation will be available on our website www.banrisul.com.br/ir, and will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay

A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days after the conference call. In order to access the replay, dial above mentioned numbers.

Key Speakers:

Cláudio Coutinho Mendes Chief Executive Officer

Irany de Oliveira Sant'Anna Junior Vice-President and Chief Risk and Control Officer

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Osvaldo Lobo Pires Chief Credit Officer

Alexandre Pedro Ponzi Head of IR

Werner Kohler Head of Accounting

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:04:04 UTC
