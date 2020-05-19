Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BARBUTO & JOHANSSON (“BARJO”) LITIGATION UPDATE: The Law Firm Reminds Investors of Upcoming Class Action Deadlines in DOYU, IQ and BIDU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) informs investors of the pending class action lawsuits against DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQGS: DOYU), iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQGS: IQ), and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BIDU), as well as the upcoming deadlines to petition the court for lead plaintiff.  The lawsuits allege federal securities law violations as follows:

DOUYU CLASS ACTION (DOYU)
U.S. District Court: Central District of California
Class Action Period: Connected with Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that as of the IPO, DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform, and costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling.

iQIYI CLASS ACTION (IQ)
U.S. District Court: Eastern District of New York
Class Action Period: March 29, 2018 through April 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

According to the lawsuit, it is alleged, in part, that during the Class Period, iQIYI failed to disclose that the Company inflated its revenue figures and user numbers, and inflated its expenses to cover up a fraud.  On April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research released a report detailing, among other things, how iQIYI had misled investors and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its Registration Statement.

BAIDU CLASS ACTION (BIDU)
U.S. District Court: Northern District of California
Class Action Period: March 16, 2019 through April 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading statements to investors. Specifically, it is alleged that Baidu and its senior management failed to disclose to investors that Baidu’s feed services were not in compliance with Chinese regulatory standards.

If you purchased shares of DOYU, IQ or BIDU during their respective class periods, you may contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at no obligation to you, to discuss your options as a class member and petitioning for lead appointment.  Mr. Barbuto can be reached at: (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
1-888-715-2520
www.barjolaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:21pNational veteran business development council (nvbdc) launches 50 state manager and rotc scholarship programs
GL
06:18pMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Capital Reduction Athena Foods
PU
06:16pChina drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
RE
06:16p"AMERICOIN : Is Tokenized Asset Distributions not Universal Basic Income" states Alastair Caithness Chief Blockchain Policy Advisor of Libertarian Party and CEO of Ziyen Energy
GL
06:14pKING GLOBAL VENTURES : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window
PU
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a new Window
PU
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report and Media ReleaseOpens in a new Window
PU
06:13pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 059-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
06:11pUrgent-Hub.com Adds Vision Services in Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma in an Effort to Keep Vision Emergencies out of Hospital Emergency Rooms
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Bicycle Users to Boost Market Growth ..
2ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. : Assure Holdings Closes Convertible Debenture Offering
3Argentina Exchange Bondholder Group Publishes Additional Analysis Related to Restructuring Proposal
4RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. : RAVEN INDUSTRIES: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5NOVS CAPI27 : NOVUS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Closing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group