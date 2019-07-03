BARJO LAW Have a Safe and Wonderful Independence Day from the Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

WELLINGTON, Fla., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) wishes all investors a Happy Fourth of July – a day the Stock Market will be closed, and a day to celebrate the Declaration of Independence of the United States.



BARJO’s Managing Partner, Anthony Barbuto, who once was a tour guide in his youth at a Revolutionary War Museum in his hometown of Wayne, NJ - the Dey Mansion (George Washington’s Headquarters), reminds all investors of President Washington’s famous quote, “[a]ssociate yourself with men of good quality, if you esteem your own reputation; for ‘tis better to be alone than in bad company.” Indeed, on this Fourth of July, BARJO encourages all people to surround themselves with friends and family, and to enjoy the important things in life, in honor of the United States of America.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case of Berger v. Compaq , 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable,

committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” In a Class Action, BARJO believes that not only is serving as lead plaintiff a noble pursuit of justice, but the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

If any investors wish to speak with BARJO about losses sustained in an investment and taking a leadership role in a class action, you may contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888)715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com ; or attorney Neil Rothstein via his cell at (330)860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com . The Firm will be closed for Independence Day, along with the NYSE and the NASDAQ, but will resume operations on July 5, 2019.

BARJO is a law firm based in Palm Beach County, Florida. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Florida, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more, you may visit www.barjolaw.com .

