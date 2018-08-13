BASF Canada : New BASF tool to control cleavers in canola for 2019

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, August 13, 2018 - Recently, the CODEX Alimentarius Commission (CAC) formally adopted a Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) for the active ingredient quinclorac in canola. Growers can now use quinclorac products in their canola to control cleavers, one of the toughest and most impactful weeds in western Canada.

'BASF submitted a comprehensive data package to support the establishment of CODEX MRLs for quinclorac,' said Sydney Marlow, Canola Crop Manager for BASF Canada. 'Coming in 2019, Canadian growers can use Facet® L herbicide in their canola to get the best available cleaver control in Canada, while having confidence in the marketability of their crop.'

Facet L provides both burndown and residual control and is compatible with any herbicide tolerant canola system in a convenient liquid formulation. The application window (pre-seed/pre-emerge up to the 6-leaf stage in canola) provides growers the flexibility to control cleavers when they want without having to switch products if they can't do a pre-seed application.

'With the recent establishment of a CODEX MRL for quinclorac as a herbicide in canola, grain companies have now omitted quinclorac from the 2018/2019 declaration forms,' said Wade Sobkowich, Executive Director of the Western Grain Elevator Association. 'Growers can now use herbicides such as Facet L containing quinclorac on canola, according to the application rate and timing on the label, and this crop can now be marketed to Canada's major export countries.'

As always, growers should consult with their grain handlers prior to application to ensure marketability of their crop. For more information on an early-season application of Facet L herbicide, contact AgSolutionsÒ Customer Care at 1-877-371-BASF (2273) or visit agsolutions.ca.

Always read and follow label directions.

Facet and AgSolutions are registered trade-marks of BASF. © 2018 BASF Canada Inc.

