BASF Coatings GmbH : recognized for its contribution to sustainable development

06/17/2019

Pierre Potier prize medal for premium brand R-M ®

The eSense automotive refinish paint line uses BASF's Biomass Balance approach

Innovative development shortens drying times during the repair process

BASF's Coatings division was awarded the Pierre Potier prize medal in the Environmentally-friendly Process category for its R-M® eSense automotive paint line which covers all bodywork repairs. The ceremony was attended by Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French Secretary of State to the Minister of the Economy and Finance. The Pierre Potier prize honors chemical companies which innovate and constantly strive to improve their products and procedures in an effort to preserve the environment, and thus provide solutions to the challenge of the ecological transition. The Pierre Potier prize also encourages the development of eco-responsible approaches in the chemical sector.

The innovation of the eSense line is based on BASF's Biomass Balance approach, developed in cooperation with the TÜV SÜD certification body. This approach involves using renewable resources to reduce the share of fossil fuel resources in the feedstock right from the start of the paint product manufacturing process. The share of renewable raw material used is then allocated to a selection of end products. The use of renewable raw materials, in this case biogas or bio-naphtha, means the eSense line is part of the bio-economy. Since 2018, BASF transferred the certification to the new European REDcert2 standard for the chemical company.

eSense: good for cars and the environment

Additionally, by allowing body shops to significantly shorten product drying times during the repair process, the eSense line enables a considerable reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. 'The challenge tackled by our teams was to provide technical solutions for bodywork repair processes which are as effective as the standard systems, while at the same time significantly improving environmental performances. This specific feature is a first in automotive paints and makes the eSense line the sustainable solution for vehicle repairs. What is more, receiving this prize in the year that R-M celebrates its 100th anniversary is a fantastic gift,' said Fabien Boschetti, Managing Director of BASF Coatings Services France.

In practice, if a body shop uses products from the eSense line to repair the equivalent of 2.5 bodywork parts, it saves 550g of CO 2 . Thanks to eSense, body shops can now use products achieving a result that equals or even betters standard products, at the same time offering superior environmental performances. This innovation is also fully in keeping with a desire of the end consumer to be an eco-responsible motorist.

Responsible innovations for a sustainable future

With eSense, BASF confirms its commitment to effective, economical and ecological climate protection. 'Climate change is one of the main challenges for society and BASF has been innovating in this field for many years. Energy efficiency and the use of renewable resources are key levers to combine climate protection, conservation of resources and economic benefits. This prize recognizes BASF's expertise in these fields. Therefore, I am very proud to receive this award, which crowns the hard work and commitment of our teams,' said Thierry Herning, head of BASF France.

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the 'Innovation Beyond Paint' program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.86 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination - Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.