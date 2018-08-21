Log in
BASF : Luminate FCC catalyst helps refiners increase liquid product yields

08/21/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

ISELIN, NJ, August 21, 2018 - BASF introduced Luminate™, a new generation of Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalysts for gasoil refiners. The Luminate catalyst is tailored to deliver superior conversion while improving coke selectivity, which can help refineries maximize profitability. This is BASF's first catalyst based on a new Improved Zeolite Y (IZY) technology.

Commercial trials in multiple FCC units showed that the catalyst delivers superior liquid product yields with lower delta coke.

'The Luminate catalyst is an innovative new addition to BASF's advanced and industry-leading refinery catalysts portfolio,' said Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF. 'Our customers who used Luminate during FCC refinery trials clearly saw what they were hoping for - lower delta coke and more of the valuable liquid products their customers need.'

'We have additional customers scheduled to begin using Luminate and we anticipate similarly positive results from those refineries,' said Jim Chirumbole, Vice President Refining Catalysts at BASF. 'This innovation takes us a step further into the future by helping our refining customers around the world process gasoil, as well as hydrotreated and lighter feedstocks, more profitably.'

About BASF's Catalysts Division

BASF's Catalysts division is the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. The group offers exceptional expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials. By leveraging our industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF's Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success. Further information on BASF's Catalysts division is available on the Internet at http://www.catalysts.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 14:06:09 UTC
