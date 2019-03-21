Log in
BAWAG : 20190321 - BAWAG P.S.K. welcomes Supreme Court ruling on 2016 account migration

03/21/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASEVIENNA, 21 March 2019

BAWAG P.S.K. WELCOMES SUPREME COURT RULING ON 2016 ACCOUNT MIGRATION

VIENNA, 21 March 2019- The Supreme Court (OGH) has partially dismissed the complaint of the Association for Consumer Information (VKI) regarding the conversion of the account by giving notice of amendment in autumn 2016. The Supreme Court ruled that BAWAG P.S.K.'s action was admissible in principle.

The Supreme Court merely criticises the scope of the information provided to the customers concerned. For full cost transparency, not only the price sheet with the prices for the new account model should be enclosed, but also information about the prices for the terminated account. In its amendment offer, BAWAG P.S.K. only communicated the price sheet for the new account model and offered its customers personal advice to clarify any further questions. From BAWAG P.S.K.'s point of view, this created full transparency.

It is essential for our customers that the ruling is only relevant for future change offers and not retroactively for the account changeover in 2016. The converted account agreements are effective and remain in force. The current account package and the associated services, fees and interest have been legally agreed. This means that our customers have no claims against BAWAG P.S.K. as a result of the ruling. The ruling also does not affect the account terminations issued by BAWAG P.S.K. in the course of the account conversion. The effectiveness of the termination of the accounts was not the subject of these proceedings and was never called into question.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is the listed holding company of BAWAG P.S.K., which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with the main banking subsidiaries easybank and start:bausparkasse in Austria as well as Südwestbank and start:bausparkasse in Germany. With more than 2.5 million customers, BAWAG P.S.K. is one of Austria's largest banks operating under a well-recognized national brand and applies a low-risk, efficient, simple, and transparent business model focused on Austria, Germany, and developed markets. The Bank serves retail, small business, and corporate customers offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, and insurance products and services through various online and offline channels. Delivering simple, transparent, and best-in-class products and services that meet our customers' needs is the consistent strategy across all business units.

Contact:

Manfred Rapolter (Head of Communications, Spokesman) Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-31210

E-Mail:communications@bawaggroup.com

Henriette Mußnig (PR Manager) & Doris Unterrainer (Communications Specialist) Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-32086

E-Mail:communications@bawaggroup.com

The text of the press release can also be downloaded from the BAWAG Group website:https://www.bawaggroup.com

BAWAG Group AG published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 21:04:02 UTC
